Germany's Federal Minister of the Interior and Community Nancy Faeser has welcomed the start of work by a special commission of enquiry into the tragic events at the Munich 1972 Olympics when 11 Israeli team members and a Munich policeman died as the result of a terror attack.

"The fact that the commission to examine and reappraise the 1972 attack on the Israeli Olympic team in Munich is beginning its work today sends an important signal," Faeser said.

"The attack has left deep wounds, it is shameful that agonising questions were left un-resolved for far too long.

"For much too long, there was a lack of understanding or reappraisal of the events, transparency about them or acceptance of responsibility for them."

The commission was announced last year at memorial events in Munich to mark the 50th anniversary of the attack and represented the final part of an agreement with the families of the victims.

"Now, the events surrounding this terrible attack will finally be examined thoroughly and transparently," Faeser said.

"The research findings should deliver answers to the many unresolved questions, answers which the German Government has owed the victims' family members and the public for more than 50 years."

The commission comprises eight members and includes prominent figures in research from both Germany and Israel.

The members from Israel are Ofer Ashkenazi, Associate Professor of history and director at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, security and intelligence specialist Professor Dr Shlomo Shpiro from Bar-Ilan University in Ramat Gan, who has conducted extensive research on Palestinian terrorism in the 1970s and Dr Shulamit Volkov, Professor Emerita of modern European history at Tel Aviv University, who specialises in German-Jewish history and the history of antisemitism.

German Federal Minister of the Interior and Community Nancy Faeser has welcomed the start of the investigation into the Munich Massacre ©Getty Images

The German scholars chosen include Margit Szöllösi-Janze, formerly Professor of contemporary history at theLudwig-Maximilians University of Munich.

She oversaw the creation of the digital memorial created to remember the attacks.

Dr Petra Terhoeven, Professor of European culture and contemporary history at the Georg-August University of Göttingen and Klaus Weinhauer Professor of history at Bielefeld University, a specialist in domestic security, police and terrorism have also joined the group.

They will work alongside Dr Michael Brenner Professor of Jewish History and Culture at the Ludwig-Maximilians University of Munich and Director of the Center for Israel Studies at the American University in Washington.

Christopher Young, Professor of modern and mediaeval German studies at Pembroke College, Cambridge, who has made a study of the impact of the Munich Games on modern Germany completes the group.

"The commission will also rigorously examine the period before and after the attacks," Faeser added.

"It is particularly important to me for their work to also thoroughly address the treatment of the victims' family members as well as issues related to the culture of remembrance, we want to learn from this history, and we must learn from it."

Ankie Spitzer, centre, has been a tireless campaigner on behalf of relatives of the Israeli victims ©ITG

The Federal Ministry of the Interior and Community has entrusted the Leibniz Institute for Contemporary History (IfZ) in Munich with the coordination of the research.

It is setting up a special office to organise and provide support.

"The public will be kept informed about the project's progress and findings through regular publications and events," the German Government have promised.

The first such event is expected in September to coincide with the 51st anniversary of the attack.

The research project is expected to run for three years during which a thorough scholarly study and analysis of the attack and the surrounding events is to be carried out.