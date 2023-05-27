Canada have reached the final of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championship after a 4-2 win over Latvia.

They will face Germany in the final after the Europeans edged the United States 4-3 in overtime in the other semi-final.

Adam Fantilli scored the crucial third goal for the Canadians, his first of the tournament, to break the 2-2 tie before Scott Laughton added one in the final minute to seal the victory.

Frederik Tiffels was the hero for the Germans as the country is set to play its first ever gold medal match in the World Championship, co-hosted by Finland and Latvia.

Meanwhile, Latvia will battle it out with the United States for the bronze medal.

Canada, who last won the tournament in 2021 and were runners-up last year, dominated the early stages of the win but Latvia took the lead when Dans Locmelis tapped in a rebound from a Rihards Bukarts shot.

Samuel Blais levelled the score for Canada at 35:32 after a miss pass from teammate Peyton Krebs.

But that joy only lasted 66 seconds before Rudolfs Balcers reclaimed the lead for the Latvians.

Canada continued to apply pressure and were rewarded when Jack Quinn managed to make it 2-2 45 seconds in to the third.

Fantilli’s strike came at 48:56 before Laughton sealed a spot in the final with his goal on 59:17.

In the other game, the United States raced to a 2-0 lead when Alex Touch boke the deadlock after 71 seconds.

They added one more when Rocco Grimaldi made no mistake from a Touch pass on 3:56.

Tiffels and Maksymillian Szuber of Germany scored in the 13th and 17th minute, respectively, before the Americans again went up when Michael Eyssimont scored in the second period.

With only 87 seconds to go in regulation, Marcel Noebels tied it up before Tiffel’s overtime winner.

The Americans dominated much of the overtime period but was unlucky to finish on the losing end.

The competition is set to conclude tomorrow with the bronze and gold medal matches.