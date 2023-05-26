Germany has been awarded the hosting rights of the 2027 Ice Hockey World Championship at the International Ice Hockey Federation Annual Congress in Tampere.

The German bid beat Kazakhstan after claiming 102 votes meaning the country will host for the first time in 10 years following the 2017 edition staged alongside France.

"This is a milestone for the Deutscher Eishockey-Bund (DEB)!" said DEB President Peter Merten.

"We are beyond happy about the trust and the choice of the IIHF delegates.

"I would like to thank all those involved for their work over the past months, especially our IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship project team.

"The carefully jointly developed concept has been fully convincing.

"We are looking forward to hosting this major international event in the heart of Europe in May 2027."

Düsseldorf's PSD Bank Dome and the SAP Arena in Mannheim have been chosen as the official venues, boasting respective capacities of 13,284 and 13,200.

Düsseldorf has previously been a host city in 1975 and 1983 while Mannheim joined Cologne and Gelsenkirch in 2010.

"The joy is huge," said secretary general Claus Gröbner.

"Together, we put so much effort and work into the application and were rewarded for it today.

"From next week, the intensive preparation phase for the World Cup will begin for us, almost four years until the event sounds like a lot, but it is over quickly.

"We now have an intense, busy time ahead of us, which we want to use productively to be able to host a fantastic World Cup."

The Congress also saw a trio of events awarded for 2025 including the Women's World Championship to the Czech Republic.

The World Junior Championship was then allocated to Canada and the Under-18 Women's World Championship was given to Finland.