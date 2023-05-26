International Olympic Committee (IOC) sports director Kit McConnell claims the body was always confident of urban sports' success at the Olympic Games and never thought a "Plan B" would be necessary.

The IOC introduced skateboarding, BMX freestyle, and sport climbing at Tokyo 2020 in its drive to appeal to young people.

The inclusion of breaking at Paris 2024 shows that the IOC is confident the strategy will produce the benefits.

"We were always confident because [the sports] weren't coming from nowhere, I think they had proven extremely strong and engaging in communities outside of the Olympic Games," McConnell told insidethegames.

"Our goal was always to bring those communities more directly into the engagement with the Olympic Games.

"We've seen that happen and equally bring new audiences to these sports with Rayssa Leal being a classic example.

"Not all of those 8.4 million new followers were necessarily skateboarding fanatics before the Games and may have been exposed to her and skateboarding for the first time at the Games.

"We've seen proven success in huge communities both participating and following outside the Games prior to Tokyo and our goal was always to connect those two worlds and add value both ways.

Kit McConnell states the increase of Rayssa Leal's social media following was evidence of urban sports' success at the Olympics ©Getty Images

"I think that's happened so I don't think we were ever looking at Plan Bs in case of non-success because we were sure of the impact they would have."

McConnell is expecting a bigger impact for urban sports at Paris 2024, with breaking also due to appear for the first time.

Unlike in Tokyo, fans will be present at the events and with the majority of urban sports located at the Place de la Concorde.

Los Angeles 2028 is also predicted to strengthen urban sports place at the Olympics.

"Having an even stronger concentration around Place de la Concorde, with spectators this time and with the huge amount of demand for those tickets I think it will be a greater showcasing than ever," McConnell said.

"As we look forward to Los Angles and the urban sport culture that is really an inherent part of the city and landscape, not only the sportscape, I think it will be an incredibly important and successful step.

"[Urban sports] will be a continued part of the Olympic programme."