The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) is hiring a new sport director that will lead the governing body's sport department and complete its directors group.

The successful candidate will report to the IIHF general secretary and chief executive, with applications to be submitted by the May 7 deadline.

"This role is an exciting opportunity for an experienced sports/ice hockey specialist to make a contribution to the overall IIHF strategy, ice hockey and IIHF operations," read an IIHF statement.

"As sport director, you will have in-depth sports/ice hockey experience and a passion for ice hockey.

"You will work closely with IIHF Member National Associations, Organising Committees of tournaments, other directors, and internal departments."

The new IIHF sport director will have a hands-on responsibility to help the organisation's events run successfully ©Getty Images

The sport director's key responsibilities include developing and executing an overall strategy for the IIHF to reach the organisation's strategic initiatives.

Budget control and management of regulations and organisation of all IIHF Championships, Olympic Games and Youth Olympic Games is also part of the job.

Candidates are required to have at least a university degree, a minimum of 10 years in a leading international sports role, and fluency in English.

"If you are a dedicated, open-minded and self-motivated team player with excellent social and communicational skills and sports/ice hockey experience, we are looking forward to receiving your full application (inclusive cover letter, photo and salary expectation) by May 7, 2023," the statement continued.

The IIHF is headquartered in Zurich and operates with a team of 32 staff members.