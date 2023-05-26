The President of the Turkish Judo Federation Sezer Huysuz says the country is targeting winning a medal during judo competition at Paris 2024.

Huysuz told The Daily Sabah that the organisation’s ultimate goal was "success at the Olympics."

The Turkish team did not come away with any medals from this month’s World Judo Championships in Qatar but did position eight athletes within the Olympic quota.

Huysuz said it was important to take momentum from the event and the federation was determined "to build a formidable team capable of winning medals in Paris."

Huysuz added that their focus is on preparing the junior age group for the 2032 and 2036 Olympics, and showcasing their long-term vision and commitment to nurturing future talents.

Hüseyin Özkan, left, was Turkey's last Olympic judo medallist, winning gold at Sydney 2000 ©Getty Images

Huysuz also spoke about an increase in the number of active judokas in Turkey, which had dropped from 25,000 before the coronavirus pandemic to 11,000.

The numbers have since improved with the federation currently enjoying 35,000 active athletes.

It also boasts a roster of between 135,000 and 140,000 licensed athletes.

Turkey has two Olympic judo medals to its name - gold for Hüseyin Özkan in the men’s 66 kilograms category at Sydney 2000, and bronze for Hülya Şenyurt in the women’s extra lightweight (48kg) category at Barcelona 1992.