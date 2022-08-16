Judo joy for Turkey with four titles on golden night at Islamic Solidarity Games

Two-time world medallist Kayra Sayit retained the women’s over-78 kilogram title as Turkey captured four gold medals on the second day of judo competition at the Islamic Solidarity Games here.

After Uzbekistan stole the show yesterday with four golds, the host nation ensured they were top dogs this evening with a flurry of victories at the Konya Technical University Sports Hall.

Vedat Albayrak, Minel Akdeniz and Nurcan Yilmaz triumphed before Sayit capped off a great night for Turkey with victory over Algeria’s Sonia Asselah.

Asselah caused Sayit problems but the Algerian judoka’s ill-discipline proved costly, as he registered three shidos to lose the bout.

The bronze medals were awarded to Senegal’s Monica Sagna and Tunisia’s Sarra Mzougui after they defeated Yemen’s Arwa Al Yas and Kazakhstan’s Dinara Khalmurzaeva respectively.

Albayrak kicked off the evening in thrilling fashion for the hosts when he defeated United Arab Emirates’ Nugzari Tatalashvili in the men’s under-81 kilogram final.

Tatalashvili had gone ahead with a waza-ari before Albayrak flipped the UAE judoka on to his side for a score of his own with 90 seconds remaining.

Albayrak continued to pile on the pressure before winning the bout in golden score with a superb throw.

🥇Vedat Albayrak

🥇Mihael Zgank

🥇Nurcan Yılmaz

🥇Kayra Sayit

🥉Minel Akdeniz

🥉Mert Şişmanlar



🥋Judoda günü 4 altın, 2 bronz madalya ile tamamlıyoruz. Tebrikler çocuklar!🇹🇷👏 pic.twitter.com/DgTTSJDtvg — Dr. Mehmet Kasapoğlu (@kasapoglu) August 16, 2022

Tajikistan’s Shodmon Rizoez defeated Zelim Tckaev of Azerbaijan before Uzbekistan’s Sharofiddin Boltaboev overcame Asad Masabirov of Kyrgyzstan to win the bronze medals.

Two-time Olympian Gulnoza Matniyazova of Uzbekistan proved too strong for Tunisia’s Nihel Langolsi as she defended her women’s under-70kg crown.

Uzbekistan’s Shokhista Nazarova overcame Iran’s Maryam Barbat and Turkey’s Minel Akdeniz beat Azerbaijan’s Gunel Hasanli in the two bronze-medal bouts.

Mihael Zgank pulled off a stunning throw to defeat Tajikistan’s Komronshokh Ustopiriyon to secure men’s under-90kg gold.

There was little between the two fighters before Zgank claimed victory when he flipped Ustopiriyon on to his back to register a point before it was upgraded to an ippon following a video review with 30 seconds left.

Uzbekistan’s Davlat Bobonov saw off Lebanon’s Caramnob Sagaipov and Aram Grigorian of the UAE defeated Turkey’s Omer Aydin to complete the podium.

Yilmaz claimed women’s under-78kg gold with an emphatic win over Kazakhstan’s Shakhida Narmukhamedova.

It took just 20 seconds for Yilmaz to clinch the win with an ippon as she twisted and turned her opponent, forcing a submission.

Turkey powered to victory in the women's 4x100m freestyle relay final at the Konya Olympic Swimming Pool ©Konya 2021

Algeria’s Kaouthar Ouallal and Morocco’s Hafsa Yatim sealed the bronze medals after beating Cameroon’s Ayuk Otay Arrey Sophina and Uzbekistan’s Shirinjon Yuldoshova respectively.

Uzbekistan’s Muzaffarbek Turoboyev also did not take long to dispatch Azerbaijan’s Elmar Gasimov to capture the under-100kg crown.

Turoboyev took less than 30 seconds to get a point on the board before finishing Gasimov off with a second waza-ari 40 seconds later.

Mert Sismanlar of Turkley defeated Kazakhstan’s Islam Bozbayev before Tajikistan’s Akobir Abubakri beat Pakistan’s Qaisar Khan to claim the bronze medals.

The UAE captured the final gold medal of the night when Magomedomar Magomedomarov overcame Uzbekistan’s Alisher Yusupov in the men’s over-100kg final.

It was a tight battle before Magomedomarov pinned Yusupov to the floor for 20 seconds to win by ippon.

Bahrain’s Azamat Chotchaev took just 13 seconds to beat Gede Agastya Darma Wardana of Indonesia before Senegal’s Mbagnick Ndiaye also won by ippon against Azerbaijan’s Imran Yusifov to claim the other bronze medal.

Geleneksel okçuluk uzun menzil atışlarında madalyalar sahiplerini buldu. Medals found their recipients in traditional archery limitless flight shooting.



🥇Fatma Ayvacı 🇹🇷

🥈Şebnem Saliha Çakıroğlu 🇹🇷

🥉Nagihan Tunç 🇹🇷



🥇Hüseyin Çalışkan 🇹🇷

🥈İbrahim Balaban 🇹🇷

🥉Fatih Yıldız 🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/cmipjTs8Gs — Konya2021 (@2021Konya) August 16, 2022

Turkey dominated the traditional Turkish archery competition, winning all six medals on offer in the men’s and women’s limitless flight shooting finals.

Fatma Ayvacı claimed the women’s crown as Şebnem Saliha Çakıroğlu came second and Nagihan Tunç finished third.

There was also a Turkish one-two-three in the men’s event, with Hüseyin Çalışkan coming out on top ahead of İbrahim Balaban and Fatih Yıldız.

Turkey were crowned men’s football champions with a 1-0 victory over Saudi Arabia courtesy of a first-half goal from Metehan Altunbaş.

Azerbaijan edged Algeria 4-3 in a thrilling bronze-medal match.

At the Konya Olympic Swimming Pool, Viktoria Gunes and Merve Tuncel both claimed two gold medals each on another strong night for Turkey.

Gunes and Tuncel won the respective women’s 100 metres breaststroke and women’s 200m freestyle titles before helping Ilknur Nihan Cakici and Sezin Eligul win women’s 4x100m freestyle relay gold.

The first of the six golds in the pool was won by Gunes who defeated compatriot Hazal Ozkan to clinch the women’s 100m breaststroke crown in 1min 8.96sec.

Atıcılık karışık skeet yarışlarında altın madalya Azerbaycan’ın!

Azerbaijan wins gold medal in mixed skeet shooting.



🥇Nurlana Jafarova, Fuad Gurbanov 🇦🇿

🥈Alsaad Abdülaziz, Eman Alshamaa 🇰🇼

🥉Nur Banu Balkancı, Mustafa Serhat Şahin 🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/Lo0RW5iDV5 — Konya2021 (@2021Konya) August 16, 2022

Gunes was denied another in the next race as she finished second behind Deniz Ertan, who clocked 4:47.60 to secure the women’s 400m individual medley title.

Azerbaijan’s Ramil Valizada emerged victorious from the men’s 200m butterfly final, winning in 1:58.26.

There was a Turkish one-two in the women’s 200m freestyle final as Tuncel beat Beril Bocekler to win gold in a Games record time of 2:02.09.

Another Games record was broken in the men’s 100m breaststroke final when Denis Petrashov of Kyrgyzstan triumphed in 1:00.54.

Mert Kilavuz sealed a further gold for Turkey as he powered to men’s 800m freestyle glory in 8:06.30 - nine seconds quicker than compatriot Yigit Aslan who bagged silver.

Turkey’s Ekaterina Ivanova Avramova increased her gold medal count with victory in the women’s 50m backstroke final as fellow countrywoman Eligul had to settle for silver.

The final race of the night saw Gunes, Tuncel, Cakici and Eligul storm to women’s 4x100m freestyle relay success in 3:52.21 as Indonesia came second in 3:57.54 and Kazakhstan claimed bronze in 3:59.78.

There was a shooting victory for Azerbaijan as Fuad Gurbanov and Nurlana Jafarova captured the skeet mixed team title ahead of Kuwait and Turkey.