Five people have been arrested after a stampede at a football stadium in El Salvador led to 12 deaths.

The incident happened during a match between Alianza and Fas at Cuscatlán Stadium in San Salvador.

El Salvador’s public prosecution office has ordered that the President of Alianza FC, Pedro Hernández, the club’s security manager, the club’s financial manager, the general manager of the Estadios Deportivos de El Salvador and the manager of the keys to the stadium, are prosecuted for culpable homicide, culpable injury and breach of public order.

"The negligence in the organisation and greed, through overselling, generated a human avalanche that caused loss of life, as well as injuries and endangered the safety of the participants," the public prosecution office tweeted, adding: "They will be brought to justice in the coming days."

Allianza FC have been forced to play matches behind closed doors for 12 months following the incident, which has led to 12 deaths ©Getty Images

The match was suspended following the stampede, with police saying the incident was caused by a large number of fans trying to enter the venue after the gates had been closed.

Officials said they believed that some fans had been sold fake tickets, and that an investigation was underway.

Alianza FC have been fined $30,000 (£24,280/€27,960), while the team has been ordered to play matches without fans in the stadium for a year.

According to early investigations, the gates at the stadium were not sufficient for the number of supporters, while entrances were not opened early enough for a safe and orderly entry.

In October 2022, more than 130 people died following a stampede at an Indonesian Premier League football match.