At least 174 dead after crush at Indonesian football match

At least 174 people have died at an Indonesian Premier League football match after police fired tear gas, causing fans to be trampled and crushed, resulting in one of the worst sporting disasters in history.

Approximately 180 were also injured during the disastrous scenes following Arema FC's 3-2 loss to rivals Persebaya Surabaya at home in Malang in East Java.

Home fans invaded the Kanjuruhan Stadium pitch and allegedly fired missiles at players and football officials in anger of their first defeat to Persebaya Surabaya on home territory in 23 years.

Violence also spread to outside the venue, with at least five police vehicles overturned and set on fire.

Riot police fired tear gas, in response, including cannisters being directed into the stands.

World governing body FIFA outlaws "crowd control gas" being carried or used by stewards or police at matches.

The authority's response led to thousands exiting the venue in panic, causing a stampede and some people to suffocate or be trampled, East Java police chief Nico Afinta told reporters.

Some reports say children are among the victims.

Afinta said: "We have already done a preventive action before finally firing the tear gas as (fans) began to attack the police, acting anarchically and burning vehicles."

Afinta suggested that "not all of them were anarchic" and this related to "only about 3,000 who entered the pitch".

The initial death toll was set at 130 but officials announced it had risen to 174.

Don't go wrong way. R.I.P. for all victims and their families. #indonesia pic.twitter.com/sgDFnfqWOV — Keisuke Honda (@kskgroup2017) October 2, 2022

Afinta said that more than 300 people were taken to nearby hospitals but many died on their way and while receiving treatment.

The number of dead was likely to rise, he continued, due to the condition of many of the estimated 180 injured receiving treatment worsening.

Relatives of victims waited at hospitals for information about their family members while others attempted to identify bodies at a morgue.

The Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) has suspended the top division and banned Arema from hosting fixtures for the remainder of the season.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has ordered the Sports Minister, national police chief and PSSI chairman to complete a full investigation into the match and its security arrangements as well as prohibiting the league to return until it has concluded.

Widodo voiced his condolences for the stadium disaster.

"I deeply regret this tragedy and I hope this is the last soccer tragedy in this country," he said.

"Don't let another human tragedy like this happen in the future.

"We must continue to maintain sportsmanship, humanity and a sense of brotherhood of the Indonesian nation."

Videos on social media show fans climbing over fences to escape the tear gas while others appear to show lifeless bodies on the floor.

The PSSI confirmed it has launched an investigation and said the scenes had "tarnished the face of Indonesian football".

Panic erupted after police used tear gas to disperse pitch invading spectators ©Getty Images

Malang police chief Ferli Hidayat claimed that roughly 42,000 fans attended the match despite the stadium having a stated capacity of 38,000.

Arema spectators were the only set of fans to attend the match as Persebaya's supporters were banned in an effort to prevent trouble.

Indonesia is due to host the 2023 FIFA Under-20 World Cup.

Meanwhile, Bali is expected to host the 2023 Association of National Olympic Committees World Beach Games.

Widodo has demanded this to be the "last soccer tragedy in the nation".

FIFA President Gianni Infantino expressed that the global football community's "thoughts and prayers are with the victims, those who have been injured, together with the people of the Republic of Indonesia, the Asian Football Confederation, the Indonesian Football Association and the Indonesian Football League, at this difficult time".

"The football world is in a state of shock following the tragic incidents that have taken place in Indonesia at the end of the match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya at the Kanjuruhan Stadium," he said.

"This is a dark day for all involved in football and a tragedy beyond comprehension.

"I extend my deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims who lost their lives following this tragic incident."