The Solomon Islands, due to host the Pacific Games from November 19 to December 2, has lifted all COVID-19 entry requirements.

Those arriving will no longer need to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or tests, emtv.com.pg reports.

Tourism Solomons chief executive Dagnal Dereveke has reiterated the announcement made by the Solomon Islands Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MHMS).

"The decision to drop COVID-related entry requirements showcases the Solomon Islands as a welcoming and traveller-friendly destination," he said.

"It demonstrates our commitment to facilitating tourism and highlights our confiecne in having managed the COVID-19 situation effectively."

Travellers entering the country will still be required to fill in a health declaration form which will be made available to them upon entering the country ©Sol2023

He added, however, that the country would not let its guard down.

Dereveke added that the announcement would be highly significant for the hosting of the Pacific Games in November.

Athletes, support staff and spectators from 24 countries are expected to attend.

"Our main aim now is to continue to train our local tourism industry workforce to ensure they deliver a safe, healthy environment and experiences for our visitors," Dereveke added.

"This involves introducing health and safety guidelines promoting hygiene facilities, maintaining cleanliness, monitoring activities and educating our people."