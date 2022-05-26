Pacific Games host Solomon Islands will fully reopen its border to international travellers on July 1.

The move has been announced by the country's Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare amid the slow removal of COVID-19 rules.

Domestic restrictions on mass gatherings, such as weddings, sport and nightclubs, are due to be lifted at the end of the month.

No scheduled international flights are currently operating to the capital Honiara.

Foreigners have had to apply for a special exemption in order to be able to enter, but this will be dropped in July.

Measures will still be in place for travellers, however, including having to record a negative PCR test 72 hours before arrival.

A rapid test must then be taken within 12 hours, and only vaccinated people will be allowed to enter.

Visitors may also have to quarantine for three days after landing, at their own expense in a hotel.

Solomon Islands is due to host the Pacific Games in Honiara next year ©Getty Images

They can only be released if they again record a negative PCR test, but the three-day rule will be reviewed at the end of July if implemented.

The border is due to open just under 18 months before Honiara is due to host the 2023 Pacific Games.

Dates of between November 19 and December 2 are set for the event.

A sea turtle mascot was unveiled for the Games, which are due to feature 24 sports, earlier this month.

Solomon Islands has never hosted the event before.

The country has recorded more than 18,000 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, and 146 people have died.

It first sealed off its border in March 2020, with some flights allowed in since then.