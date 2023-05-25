The Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) plans to hold a two-day virtual seminar for leaders of its National Federations aiming to promote good governance.

Uganda Olympic Committee President Donald Rukare has been appointed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to conduct the seminar on June 9 and 10, which has been supported by the Olympic Solidarity programme.

Key areas expected to be covered are an introduction to sports architecture, leadership and sports, key governance challenges, the role of Presidents and secretary generals and identifying types of resolution forums for sports disputes.

Football, athletics and basketball are among the sports which have been hit by governance issues in Nigeria in recent years.

NOC secretary general Babatunde Popoola underlined the importance of the seminar in ensuring effective management of Nigeria's sports governing bodies.

"It is also to create more integrated sport-specific systems, improve performance and utilisation of resources, as well as leverage or exploit available opportunities to reduce conflicts and reinforce greater harmony in the sports sector," Popoola said, as reported by Freedom Online.

"It is also to enable sports federations to function properly."

IOC honorary member Habu Gumel is in his fifth term as NOC President, and said the seminar would enable it to know if participants "adhered to the basic principles of good governance" ©Getty Images

President Habu Gumel, who is an honorary IOC member, said the NOC plans to monitor how National Federations implement knowledge gained at the seminar.

"We will know if they adhered to the basic principles of good governance," he was quoted by Freedom Online.

Gumel narrowly secured a fifth term in office - split from 2000 to 2010 and 2014 to present - at last year's elective NOC Congress despite calls from opponents for him to step down and allow a younger candidate to take over.

Nigeria has competed at every Summer Olympics since Helsinki 1952 except Montreal 1976.

Its third and most recent gold medal came at Sydney 2000, although its won one silver and one bronze at Tokyo 2020.