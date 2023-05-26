UIPM holds coaching course aiming to develop sport in Africa in build-up to Dakar 2026

The International Modern Pentathlon Union (UIPM) has staged the second of five planned courses in Africa in Egypt with a view to enhancing coaching development on the continent in the build-up to the 2026 summer Youth Olympic Games in Dakar.

The Games delayed by four years in the Senegalese capital are set to mark the first time an Olympic sports event has been held in Africa, with modern pentathlon one of 35 sports on the programme.

Staged after the Pentathlon World Cup leg in Cairo, the level-two course ran for five days at the Cairo Stadium, featuring 15 participants from the host nation, two from Uganda and one from India and Kuwait - the latter two countries outside of the African continent.

It was led by level four Egyptian coach Raouf Mahrous, with all 19 participants passing to receive their UIPM Coaches Certification Programme level two certification.

A further three coaching courses in Africa re planned by the UIPM in 2023.

Egypt has emerged as modern pentathlon's leading nation in Africa, serving as a regular host for UIPM events and Ahmed Elgendy earning the first Olympic medal by an athlete from the continent with his silver in the men's event at Tokyo 2020.

There are 31 National Federations in Africa who are members of the UIPM.

One of those in the Mauritius Modern Pentathlon Federation accused long-serving UIPM President Klaus Schormann of ignoring "Africa's immense potential" in a motion of no confidence submitted before last year's Congress, but this was comfortably defeated by 55 votes to 13.

Dakar 2026 is set to mark the first Olympic sports event held in Africa ©IOC

UIPM Coaches Committee chair Christian Roudaut claimed the course showed its commitment to advancing the sport.

"Cairo continues to be the site of very important moments in our sport and this recent course falls into that bracket too," the French official said.

"We have been clear about the benefits of putting time and effort into developing coaching in Africa as our sports continue to grow there.

"It’s so pleasing to see two African nations represented on this course and two other countries where our sports are developing.

"I want to thank Raouf and the organisers and I look forward to three more courses to come later this year in Africa."

African Modern Pentathlon Confederation President Sylvestre Zare praised the Egyptian Modern Pentathlon Federation, led by Sharif Ahmed El-Erian for its efforts to promote the sport.

"First of all, I would like to congratulate the instructor Raouf who is passionate about sport and loves a job well done," the Burkinabè official said.

"I congratulate the entire Egyptian federation, headed by the indefatigable Sharif, who is the locomotive of the modern pentathlon development train in Africa.

"Training is the cornerstone of all development.

"Therefore, it is our number one priority.

"I hope that the knowledge acquired will be used by our pentathletes to make them more efficient.

"Africa is on the move."

Egypt has emerged as Africa's leading modern pentathlon nation, helped by a historic silver from Ahmed Elgendy at Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

Dates of October 31 to November 13 have been approved for Dakar 2026.

Modern pentathlon's Olympic future remains in doubt after Paris 2024 and is not currently on the programme for Los Angeles 2028.

It has long faced questions over its place at the Games due to a lack of popularity and participation and its complexity, and there was major controversy at Tokyo 2020 where German trainer Kim Raisner was sent home in disgrace for striking the horse Saint Boy.

The UIPM plans to scrap riding in favour of obstacle as its fifth discipline after Paris 2024 in a move that has proved divisive in the sport,