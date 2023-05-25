Simon says Peng Shuai is safe and WTA knows where she is

Women's Tennis Association (WTA) chief executive Steve Simon has claimed that Peng Shuai is safe and that the organisation "knows where she is".

Chinese player Peng disappeared from public view in November 2021 following her accusation of sexual assault against the country's former vice premier Zhang Gaoli, leading to international condemnation.

The WTA said it would no longer organise tournaments in the country but last month reversed that decision after conceding defeat in its efforts to secure change in China.

Peng met International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics but little has been heard of her whereabouts since and many saw the meeting as staged.

The former US Open semi-finalist and two-time Grand Slam doubles champion has not been seen outside of China since making her allegation.

Fans holding banners saying "Where is Peng Shuai?" have been seen at tennis events including the Australian Open in January.

Simon addressed the issue when speaking at the Internationaux de Strasbourg tournament.

"The WTA knows that she is safe and knows where she is," he said to L'Equipe.

"We have taken a very strong stance in China, which very few companies or industries have done.

Peng Shuai met with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach during Beijing 2022 but many fear that the meeting was staged ©Getty Images

"We do not question this decision.

"It was the right decision to make and I would do it again today.

"Almost two years later, the progress we wanted to see in China has not led to a solution.

"So it was time to change our approach.

"We were reassured by the fact that Peng Shuai is safe and we know where she is.

"That was the first thing to do.

"We have to talk and be together to find solutions.

"I hope the return of the WTA to China will give us the opportunity to do so."

Shortly after her disappearance, an email claimed to be from Peng to Simon emerged which said she was safe and that her allegation was false.

However, this was widely believed to be fake and Simon said it only increased concerns about her safety.

Photos of Peng with her cat and stuffed animals were also thought to be manufactured.

When lifting its ban on China, the WTA said that "after 16 months of suspended tennis competition and sustained efforts at achieving our original requests, the situation has shown no sign of changing".

"We have concluded we will never fully secure those goals, and it will be our players and tournaments who ultimately will be paying an extraordinary price for their sacrifices," the organisation added.

Steve Simon has defended the decision to return tournaments to China ©Getty Images

"For these reasons, the WTA is lifting its suspension of the operation of tournaments in the People's Republic of China and will resume tournaments in China this September."

The move means major events like the Shanghai Masters are set to return.

But the WTA's stance has been criticised by some as a "capitulation" amid claims the decision was motivated by money and the lucrative Chinese market.

"We could have remained at an impasse and gone no further," Simon added.

"Or we can go back there and try to be part of the solution.

"This is a change of position.

"But we never said we would never come back to China.

"The main thing is how can we continue to defend Peng Shuai's interests and how can we make meaningful changes there to solve the problems?"