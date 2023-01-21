Zhang hopes for WTA return to China but says Peng concerns "not in my control"

Chinese number one Zhang Shuai has said she hopes for Women's Tennis Association (WTA) tournaments to return to her home country, although she insisted a possible meeting with Peng Shuai was "not in my control".

WTA events have not been held in China since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, with Xi Jinping's Government imposing some of the world's toughest restrictions including on international travel until abandoning its so-called "zero-COVID" approach last month.

Speaking after her 6-3, 6-2 victory over the United States' Katie Volynets in the third-round of the Australian Open, Zhang expressed her hopes that restrictions have been eased sufficiently to allow WTA events to return to China.

"I think nobody knows, but we saw a lot of different sports already start to play some tournaments in China," she said.

"So everyone, I think all the fans and the players, coaches and all the teams, even players from other countries, always ask us: 'How about your country now?'

"'Is it possible we'll play there this year?'

"Everybody wishes but nobody knows."

The WTA has not held an event in China since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic ©Getty Images

In November 2021, the WTA threatened to pull all of its events for the following year from China because of concerns over the safety of Peng, and chief executive Steve Simon said in April 2022 that its stance would not change until a resolution is found regarding the former world number 14.

Its calendar for 2023 lists events only up to the US Open, but it is expected to stage tournaments in China again this year, including its end-of-year Finals.

Peng alleged in November 2021 that Zhang Gaoli, a former senior vice-premier and high-ranking member of the ruling Chinese Communist Party, had sexually assaulted her 10 years earlier, before the Weibo post was deleted within 20 minutes.

There was global concern when Peng was reportedly not seen for more than two weeks.

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach was pictured on a number of occasions with Peng during last year's Winter Olympics in Beijing and invited her to visit the Olympic Museum in Lausanne.

However, concerns for her safety have continued, and protesters are critical of the ongoing relationship between tennis' professional tours and China.

Zhang did not offer an opinion on whether Peng should meet with WTA officials.

Concerns for the safety of Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai persist ©Getty Images

"I don't know about this question," she said.

"I focus on myself so much, and I don't know too much about this, and it's not in my control.

"I'm just the same as everyone.

"I just know from the news or the WTA website.

"But I'm totally the same as everyone.

"Just waiting for [more] good news."

Prior to the start of the Australian Open, organisers confirmed that demonstrators would be permitted to wear "where is Peng Shuai?" T-shirts, after it reversed a controversial ban during last year's tournament.