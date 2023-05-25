Former Wallaby Pat Howard to take crucial role in Australia's Brisbane 2032 preparations

The Australian Sports Commission (ASC) have signed former rugby international and Australian rugby and cricket high performance director Pat Howard to lead their strategy towards the Brisbane 2032 Olympics.

"I have a new role back in the sports industry which I am looking forward to," Howard revealed in a social media post.

He is set to take up the role of executive general manager of strategy, insights and innovation in July and will be based in Brisbane.

He is expected to report on a regular basis to ASC chief executive Kieren Perkins in Canberra.

Pat Howard played 20 Tests for Australia from 1993 to 1997 ©Getty Images

Howard played 20 Tests for the Wallabies from 1993 to 1997 and later joined Leicester Tigers in the Rugby Premiership in England where he became backs coach succeeding South African Joel Stransky.

He returned to Australia with the Brumbies in Canberra in an unsuccessful bid to regain his World Cup place, before a second spell with Leicester in 2004.

As Leicester’s head coach, he won the domestic double of Premiership and EDF Cup in 2007.

On his return to Australia, he became general manager of Australian Rugby’s High Performance Unit.

In 2011 switched to a similar role with cricket after Australia had lost a home Ashes series for the first time since 1986-1987.

Pat Howard's role with Cricket Australia was criticised by Shane Warne but he twice oversaw the retention of the Ashes before his departure in 2018 ©Getty Images

His appointment was not universally welcomed with Shane Warne among his critics.

Australia regained the Ashes in both 2013-2014 and 2017-2018 but the latter victory was overshadowed by a ball-tampering scandal.

Howard left Cricket Australia later in the year and continued a successful business career with MSL Solutions.

His role in Australia's Olympic strategy for 2032 is viewed as crucial to the success of the Australian team in Brisbane.

Reports in Australia suggest that his brief will cover high-performance and grassroots sport.

He is also expected to have oversight over commercial and strategic partnerships, research and innovation, sport strategy, investment and marketing.