Athletics Australia has announced a squad of 39 athletes for the upcoming Summer World University Games in Chengdu.

The squad, announced alongside UniSport Australia, features 11 athletes who have competed on the international stage for the country before.

Cara Feain-Ryan, who competed at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Oregon, has been named for the 3,000 metres steeplechase.

Sprint hurdler Jacob McCorry is one of three athletes who will return to the World University Games for the second time.

He reached the semi-finals in 2019 in Naples.

"Any team selection is an honour," the 25-year-old said.

"To me it symbolises a recognition of one's significant progression in the sport.

"It has indeed been a breakthrough year for me under the guidance of Alex Stewart, and I couldn't be more grateful for the team on and off the track around me.

"I fundamentally want to find the limit of my potential, and this team selection validates that I'm on the right track."

Hurdler Jacob McCorry will return to the FISU World University Games for the second time ©Getty Images

Australia believes the event can be a stepping stone for those hoping to compete at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Victoria.

"Athlete development hinges on providing competition opportunities and the World University Games gives these athletes the chance to be exposed to the rigours of international competition at a high level," said Athletics Australia's general manager for high performance Andrew Faichney.

"Our hope is that athletes use this experience to springboard their athletic careers and get an understanding of what it means to represent Australia.

"Australia has also had much success at the University Games, and I'm looking forward to seeing what this team can do to build on their careers."

The FISU Games in Chengdu will take place between July 28 and August 8 in the Chinese city after being delayed by two years because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Australia has recognised its original 2021 team with formal selection, and has given them the uniforms they would have worn.

The full Australian athletics team for 2023 can be viewed here.