Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) President Mustapha Berraf has highlighted the untapped potential of the continent's youngsters and said it was a "requirement" to help them thrive.

The Algerian official made youth the theme of a message he has released to mark the celebration of Africa Day today.

"African youths are the future and guiding them is thus a requirement," Berraf said.

"More than 550 million African youths are under the age of 18, offering a talent pool of youths that must thrive in order to contribute to Africa's development.

"Aware of this, we must together find the necessary chemistry to ensure that, through sport, African youths can consolidate gains in peace and actively engage in fostering the spirit of peace to pacify our continent and ensure it develops on all fronts."

Berraf, who released a similar message on Africa Day last year, claimed the continent must be a "haven of peace" and that pursuing excellence in sport could give a "major boost" to this vision.

"Africa, our Africa, must always be in the limelight because the whole world is watching us and we too must make our mark on it," he said.

"African National Olympic Committees will joyously be celebrating the African continent through sport, which fosters and upholds the values of love, sharing and solidarity."

Hammamet in Tunisia is preparing to host the second edition of the African Beach Games ©ANOCA

Held annually on May 25, Africa Day celebrates the foundation of the Organisation of African Unity - now the African Union - in 1963.

Berraf also highlighted the 30 days to go milestone until the second edition of the African Beach Games in Hammamet in Tunisia.

The event is due to take place from June 23 to 30.

"Thirty days away from one of Africa's major sports events, which will bring together more than 1,000 athletes and thousands of spectators from

the four corners of the continent and the world at large," Berraf said.

"The countdown to the final lap of Hammamet 2023 begins today.

"We stand ready to showcase to the world our diverse skills in organising major sports competitions.

"Building on the maiden edition, the Games have now become part of our DNA.

"Tunisia will be demonstrating its legendary hospitality.

"It has indeed gauged the importance of the event and we are very proud of it.

"Hammamet 2023 offers a great opportunity to mould these young people that will be coming from all parts of Africa.

"The city of Hammamet will be the destination for young African athletes come June."

ANOCA President Mustapha Berraf is optimistic about the future of sport in Africa ©ANOCA

Berraf, who did not mention next year's postponed African Games in Ghana, said African performances at next year's Olympic Games in Paris will "sound like a victory for peace in Africa".

"All we have to do now is to support them and create enabling conditions for solidarity to enliven and idealise the African spirit of

living together," he said.

"May 25 brings to mind two very powerful things about sport - the power of solidarity and the power of peace.

"This is just what is needed to make our continent a haven of peace."