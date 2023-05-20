A Memorandum of Understanding signed by the Milan Cortina 2026 Foundation and grassroots sports organisation Centro Sportivo Italiano (CSI) is intended to boost participation and awareness among young people.

The agreement, Milan Cortina 2026 President Giovanni Malagò, its chief executive Andrea Varnier and CSI President Massimo Achini "provides for initiatives aimed at developing cultural and sporting projects capable of bringing the new generations closer to the universal message conveyed by the International Olympic Committee: A better world through sport," it is claimed.

"Encouraging sports for children and young people, raising awareness of issues relating to environmental, social and economic sustainability, the legacy of the Milano Cortina 2026 Games, social inclusion through sport, are some of the objectives of the signed collaboration," it was added.

Malagò commented: “Sport unites people and territories.

"It helps to overcome diversity, stereotypes, intolerance and discrimination, to improve social relations.

"With this convergence of intentions and common vocation, we have started the collaboration with the CSI Milano."

The Memorandum of Understanding between Milan Cortina 2026 and grassroots sports organisation CSI is intended to promote among young people the IOC message of A Better World Through Sport ©Milan Cortina 2026

Achini, from the Rome-based CSI, added: "This protocol is not something bureaucratic, exactly the opposite.

"It is a sign of hope and prophecy.

"We want to sincerely thank the Milano Cortina 2026 Foundation for its trust and courage.

"For the CSI this is a historic signing, for which we feel full responsibility.

"We put the beauty and vitality of grassroots sports clubs and the entire CSI at the service of the Foundation.

"We are convinced that the alliance between grassroots sports and major sporting events is a main road to follow.

"A road that leads far away, above all if it is aimed at the good of the young people of our time."

Today's Big Bang of the Youth Olympic Edition in Milan is the first initiative to have resulted from the MoU between Milan Cortina 2026 and CSI ©Milan Cortina 2026

A working group will now have the task of proposing and co-ordinating the promotion of projects for the dissemination of Olympic and Paralympic values throughout the country and monitoring their progress.

The first initiative resulting from this agreement will be a "Big Bang of the Youth Olympic Edition", scheduled for today at the Cornaredo sports hall in Milan.

Around 150 young people aged between 16 and 30 will discuss the theme "Olympic and Paralympic values and young people" before taking part in sporting activities.