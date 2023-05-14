Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Muslim Gadzhimagomedov and Sharabutdin Ataev helped Russia finish with two gold medals as the 2023 International Boxing Association (IBA) Men's World Boxing Championships concluded here.

Gadzhimagomedov claimed victory in the heavyweight class after a close battle with Italian third seed Aziz Abbes Mouhiidine.

The Russian started the bout in style, landing some heavy blows as Mouhiidine was trying to contain.

The Italian did manage some counters but lost 2-3 in the end.

The second-round saw the Italian third seed start with more confidence.

He went for an aggressive approach and landed some good punches that Gadzhimagomedov was not able to judge.

It gave Mouhiidine a 4-1 win in the second-round.

The third and final round was a close affair.

Both boxers tried to strike first and earn points.

Gadzhimagomedov was the first to land a blow, but Mouhiidine countered and came back well.

A combination towards the end shifted the momentum towards the Russian, who edged it 3-2.

He won the bout 4-3 via split decision.

Competitively, Ataev did not have to work as hard as his compatriot.

He defeated Azerbaijani top seed and Tokyo 2020 light-heavyweight bronze medallist Loren Alfonso in the cruiserweight final.

The Russian has had a dream start and opted for a defensive approach.

His fast nature helped him counter the blows from Alfonso.

Sharabutdin Ataev, right, defeated Azerbaijani top seed and Tokyo 2020 light heavyweight bronze medallist Loren Alfonso in the cruiserweight final ©IBA

Some solid punches to the face from Ataev helped him bag the first two rounds 4-1.

The Russian did not have it easy in the final round.

Ataev was maintaining the same strategy for the third-round, but Alfonso increased his pace, throwing punches at a faster rate.

It was difficult for the Russian to dodge at first, but he did well to edge the round 3-2.

The judges gave him a 4-1 split decision victory.

The first final of the day saw Makhmud Sabyrkhan of Kazakhstan get the better of Oybek Juraev of Uzbekistan in the bantamweight category.

Sabyrkhan started strongly with some blows to the face, but Juraev hit back as well.

However, the Kazakh boxer won 5-0 in round one.

Some nice combinations from the Kazakh star again helped him bruise the home boxer.

He won 4-1 in the second while another strong showing helped him secure the win 5-0 via unanimous decision.

Saidel Horta of Cuba went down to Abdumalik Khalokov of Uzbekistan in the featherweight final.

It was a one-sided bout with Khalokov overpowering the Cuban.

Some nice combinations executed by the home boxer helped him take the first two rounds 5-0 and 4-1.

The third-round was nothing but a formality.

Another strong display from the Uzbekistan boxer saw him win 5-0.

Ruslan Abdullaev of Uzbekistan added one more for the hosts after coming out on top against Baatarsükhiin Chinzorig of Mongolia in the light-welterweight class.

An aggressive start from the Uzbek boxer with some heavy blows meant that he took round one 4-1.

Makhmud Sabyrkhan of Kazakhstan, right, got the better of Oybek Juraev of Uzbekistan in the bantamweight category ©IBA

While Chinzorig hit back in the second-round, but it was not enough as Abdullaev edged round two 3-2.

Abdullaev finished dominantly with some combinations to win the bout 5-0.

In the light-middleweight final, fourth seed Aslanbek Shymbergenov of Kazakhstan defeated home boxer Saidjamshid Jafarov.

The reigning Asian champion was pulling the strings in this one.

Both boxers were doing the peek-a-boo but the Kazakh star annihilated Jafarov, winning 5-0 in round one.

Both boxers were clinging to each other in the second-round, a defensive strategy well used by Jafarov to hit back.

He was swinging from all angles, managing to hit Shymbergenov and gain points.

The Uzbek boxer bagged the second-round 3-2 after a close battle.

Shymbergenov came back with a strong combination to finish the final round, winning 5-0 via unanimous decision.

Tuohetaerbieke Tanglatihan of China went down to Nurbek Oralbay of Kazakhstan in the light-heavyweight final.

The Kazakh seventh seed had a better connection rate and that proved to be the difference in the first two rounds as he won 4-1 and 3-2.

The third-round saw Tanglatihan step it up with more punches but for every blow from the Chinese, the Kazak boxer countered well.

Oralbay won 4-1 in round three as he took a split decision victory.