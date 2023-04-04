The Nigerian Para Volley Federation has begun to assemble a national team that will compete at the African Para Games later this year in Accra.

The governing body's President Kayode Ladele stated he wanted a team that Nigerians would be proud of as it also prepares for the World Para Volley World Cup later this year.

"There are a lot of activities happening this year," he said, as reported by BSN Sports.

"There is a West African versus South African Para volley competition coming up in June.

"There is African Games, and there is the World Cup.

"Already, Nigeria has qualified for the World Cup organised by the World Para Volley holding in Egypt.

"We do not want to be caught unawares.

Nigeria is set to take part in the Para volley tournaments at the African Para Games in the Ghanaian capital of Accra in September ©World Para Volley

"So, this is why we arranged the open camp to bring all of them together, choose the team and begin to have regular training.

"In the long run, we intend to raise a team that can stand as the standard of what we want.

"Then we can start encouraging teams, players and many people will have something to look forward to."

The sport has made a steady growth in Nigeria but Ladele says there is a need for hard work to continue in the federation for it to achieve its goals.

Although the West African versus South African Para volley competition was designed for clubs across the two regions, the federation is taking the opportunity to expose the national team to the international stage prior to the African Games.

The inaugural edition of the African Para Games is set to take place in the Ghanaian capital from September 3 to 12.