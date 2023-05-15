International Judo Federation (IJF) President Marius Vizer has claimed that his organisation is "protecting the life of people on both sides" by keeping athletes from Russia and Belarus away from the war in Ukraine.

Two Belarusian and 17 Russian judoka competed at the World Judo Championships here following the IJF's decision to allow them to participate as individual neutral athletes.

Vizer hailed their behaviour in Qatari capital Doha as "exemplary" and claimed that their participation was "proof that they keep distance from the war".

Independent background checks were carried out on the delegation put forward by Russia and Belarus to ensure they had not publicly supported the invasion of Ukraine and were not affiliated with the military.

Eight Russian support staff and coaches were excluded, while all the athletes proposed were cleared to compete after passing the eligibility process.

The IJF had previously issued an outright ban on the participation on Russia and Belarus over the war in Ukraine but agreed in late last month to lift restrictions in bid to become the "last bridge for dialogue and reconciliation" between the neighbouring countries, according to Vizer.

"We will continually support Ukraine, but we are against discrimination," Vizer told insidethegames.

Arman Adamian was one of 17 Russian judoka competing at the World Championships ©Getty Images

"The presence of the Russian athletes in the sport for me is proof that they keep distance from the war because they could choose to go to the war but they decided to stay in the sport, being part of our sport family, the judo family, and that’s the reason why they are welcome.

"By rejecting them, we send them on the front.

"With our decision, we protect the life of people on both sides.

"That’s what I am considering."

The Ukrainian Judo Federation (FJU) boycotted the World Judo Championships in protest of the IJF’s decision to readmit Russians and Belarusians.

The withdrawal came after the Ukrainian Government adopted a resolution punishing National Federations whose athletes participate in competitions involving Russia and Belarus.

"I am not in a position to comment on the decision of the Ukrainian Government," said Vizer.

"They are free to decide whatever they want.

"I can only comment on the details related to our sport

"It’s up to them.

IJF President Marius Vizer said that his organisation would continue to support war-torn Ukraine but insisted that he was against discrimination ©Getty Images

"We respect their decision.

"All nations are welcome in our sport.

"I hope that the war will finish soon, and we can re-integrate the Ukraine judo family in the big judo family."

Asked whether he had been in contract with the FJU since the withdrawal, Vizer said: "In the current situation, of course massage dialogue is useless because of the decision of the Ukrainian Government.

"We respect that, we live with that.

"It’s not the right decision but it’s up to them."

Vizer also praised the Russians and Belarusians that competed as individual neutral athletes in Doha.

Arman Adamian captured the men’s under-100 kilograms title before fellow Russian Inal Tasoev sealed silver in the men’s over-100kg category.

"I feel the emotions of the Russian and [Belarusian] coming back," said Vizer.

"I see them somehow [to be] a little affected from the whole situation but their behaviour was exemplary here and I just feel that the whole community welcomed them and totally ignored the discrimination issues."

Ukraine boycotted the World Judo Championships over the presence of athletes from Russia and Belarus ©Getty Images

The IJF’s ruling on Russia and Belarus came after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) recommended that they should be allowed to participate as individual neutral athletes as long as they do not support the war and are not affiliated with the military.

"As I declared on a few occasions, our sport has no place for war, politics and discrimination," said Vizer.

"We regret very much that tragedy in the Ukrainian nation.

"We are against the war but sport has nothing to do with the politics and the war.

"Sport is the last bridge that can unite all of us and the last bridge for dialogue and reconciliation.

"It’s the last open door."

A decision on the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes for Paris 2024 has yet to be made.

"That is not our decision, that’s the IOC’s decision and the co-decision of the French Government," added Vizer.

"We are supporting the IOC’s Olympic Charter.

"I hope that they will bring the fair decision for all athletes involved, all having chance to participate in the Olympics."