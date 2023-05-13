Putin praises Adamian for world judo gold as Russia look to celebrate "our champion"

Russian President Vladimir Putin hailed the "leadership" of Arman Adamian to capture gold on his return to international competition at the World Judo Championships here after being permitted to compete as a neutral.

Putin issued a statement reported by Russia’s official state news agency TASS celebrating the success of Adamian following his victory in the men’s under-100 kilogram category in Qatari capital Doha yesterday.

Adamian defeated double world and Olympic champion Lukáš Krpálek of the Czech Republic to become the first Russian to triumph under the title "individual neutral athlete" since the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued its recommendations in late March.

The 26-year-old is one of 17 judoka from Russia competing at the World Championships after the International Judo Federation (IJF) lifted its outright ban on Russian athletes - a move that led to Ukraine boycotting the event.

Following his triumph, Putin took the opportunity to praise Adamian who is set to be celebrated when he returns to his home country.

"I sincerely congratulate you on your triumph," said Putin.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, a black belt in judo, has praised the efforts of Arman Adamian ©Getty Images

"At the World Championships in Qatar, you convincingly confirmed your leadership qualities, demonstrated your character and will, and wrote a bright page in the victorious chronicle of the national judo school."

Putin is a black belt in judo and was Honorary President of the IJF before being removed from the position in March last year after he had ordered the invasion of Ukraine.

Judo is one of several Olympic sports that have agreed to welcome back Russians and Belarusians after the IOC recommended in late March that they should be allowed to compete provided they do not support the war in Ukraine and are not affiliated with the military.

The Russian Judo Federation said individual neutral athlete Arman Adamian had won gold for "our country" as it prepares to provide an opportunity for fans to celebrate his success upon his arrival in Moscow ©Getty Images

Following independent background checks on the individual neutral athlete delegation put forward by Russia and Belarus, eight Russian support staff and coaches were excluded with athletes ruled to be employed by the Federal Training Center and found that there was no pro-war propaganda on their social media.

Adamian took to the podium in Doha to receive his gold medal before the IJF anthem was played and the Doha 2023 flag was raised.

It was Adamian’s first appearance on the international stage in eight months with Russians previously banned by the IJF since last September due to the war in Ukraine.

"It’s been a long journey to get here and now I am the world champion," said Adamian.

The Russian Judo Federation (FDR) said that Adamian had won gold for "our country" and planned to hold a "solemn meeting" to greet him at the Sheremetyevo International Airport in Moscow today.

The governing body said it proved a "unique opportunity to congratulate our champion" with fans expected to a chance to pose with a picture and get an authority from "the world’s best judoka in the prestigious heavyweight division".

According to the FDR, "everyone" was happy with the return of Russian athletes and insisted that "no one is determined to stir up a scandal".