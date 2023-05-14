Russia plan to enter more judo events as EJU backs IJF rules on neutrals

The European Judo Union (EJU) has announced that it agrees with the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in qualifiers for next year’s Olympics in Paris after they competed under a neutral banner at the World Judo Championships here.

A statement has been issued by the EJU saying it was in support of the International Judo Federation’s decision to lift its ban on judoka from Russia and Belarus in time for the event in Qatari capital Doha.

A 20-strong delegation competing as individual neutral athletes have been cleared to compete in international events following independent background checks that seek to rule out any public support for the war and that they were not affiliated with the military.

Two Belarusian and 17 Russian judoka competed at the World Championships which counts towards Olympic qualification for Paris 2024, but their presence in Doha led Ukraine to boycott the event.

They are now expected to be permitted for other competitions after the EJU agreed to adhere to the IJF’s approach.

"We are fully in line with the IJF," said EJU President László Tóth.

"The status quo of the EJU tournaments will be adjusted accordingly."

EJU President László Tóth said his organisation was in line with the stance of the IJF that allowed Russian and Belarusian judoka to compete as neutrals ©EJU

Russian judoka Arman Adamian was the only member of the delegation to win gold in Doha after capturing the men’s under-100 kilogram title.

The only other medal was won by Inal Tasoev who sealed silver in the men’s over-100kg category.

Sergey Soloveychik, head of the Russian Judo Federation, said he was delighted to see judoka from his country compete at the World Championships as they seek to qualify for Paris 2024 and said he planned for them to enter more events.

"The federation didn't have a medal plan this time," Soloveychik told Russia’s official state news agency TASS.

"The main task for the Russian Judo Federation is to get to the Olympics, so it was important for us that the athletes show themselves worthy at the World Championship qualifying for the Games, and they did it.

"First of all, we are pleased that they participated in this championship, which paved the way for selection for the Games.

"We hope that all our athletes will be at the Olympics.

"We are preparing, we have applied for the next tournaments."