Japan snatched victory from the jaws of defeat in a dramatic and contentious showdown with France to retain the mixed teams title at the World Judo Championships here.

France led 3-1 as they bid to win the event for the first time only for Japan to stage a stunning fightback that was completed in an epic golden-score decider at the Ali Bin Hamad Al-Attiyah Arena in Qatari capital Doha.

With the score locked at 3-3, Marguax Pinot came out to face Saki Niizoe in a final shootout to decide the winner of the gripping contest.

Pinot thought she had beaten Niizoe for the second time in the final after throwing a kouchi gari to secure a waza-ari only for the score to be wiped off for trapping her opponent's leg with her arm, triggering dismay from the French supporters.

After almost eight minutes of pulsating action, Pinot was penalised for a third time after a video review found that she was trying to apply an armlock while Niizeo was standing.

Saki Niizoe held off Marguax Pinot to win the golden-score decider ©Getty Images

Under the rules, armlocks and strangles can only be applied when both players are on the ground as Pinot’s third shido handed Japan gold.

The victory means Japan have now won the mixed teams event in all six editions, with France losing in five successive finals to their great rivals.

Japan looked shaky at times during the competition as they trailed South Korea 2-0 in their opening match but they managed to find a way to win.

Like South Korea, France also established a 2-0 lead with Joan-Benjamin Gaba producing a stunning uchi mata to beat Siochi Hashimoto and Pinot forcing newly-crowned world champion Niizoe to tap out in the women’s under-70kg contest.

Goki Tajima gave Japan hope when he scored a waza-ari in golden score to beat Maxime-Gael Ngayap Hambou.

France re-established a two-point lead when Coraline Hayme overcame Japan's Maya Segawa in another match that was determined in overtime.

Joan-Benjamin Gaba celebrates after stunning Siochi Hashimoto in the opening bout of the mixed teams final ©Getty Images

Needing one more point for victory, Joseph Terhec was handed the first opportunity to secure gold but was comprehensively beaten by Tatsuru Saito in the men’s over-90kg contest.

Sarah Leonie Cysique did not want to pass up another chance as she came flying out of the blocks, scoring a waza-ari in the opening 30 seconds against Haruka Funakubo.

The Frenchwoman was closing in on sealing the title for France as she continued to pressurise her Japanese opponent before making a costly mistake.

With just 90 seconds left, Funakubo exploited the error from Cysique as she held her down for the ippon.

The victory levelled the match, sending it into a golden-score decider where Niizoe gained revenge against Pinot.

The Netherlands denied an historic first mixed teams medal for Africa when they swept aside Morocco 3-0 courtesy of wins for Koen Heg, Kim Polling and Guusje Steenhuis.

The other bronze medal was won by Georgia who defeated Germany 4-2.

Laska Shavdatuashvili, Lasha Bekauri and Guram Tushishvili won their respective matches before Eteri Liparteliani beat Seija Ballhaus to seal bronze.