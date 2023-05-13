French judo legend Teddy Riner captured his 11th world title and first in six years after winning a dramatic men’s over-100 kilogram final here.

Competing at the World Judo Championships for the first time since 2017, Riner underlined his legendary status by adding another gold to his glittering collection.

Riner battled his way through the rounds, overcoming tough examinations before emerging victorious after winning a thrilling eight-minute tussle in the final at the Ali Bin Hamad Al-Attiyahb Arena in Qatari capital Doha.

Inal Tasoev, a Russian judoka competing as an individual neutral athlete, was Riner’s opponent and put the three-time Olympic champion under serious pressure.

The 25-year-old thought he had won it in golden score as he celebrated after bringing down the Frenchman only to be left stunned when the referee did not give him a score.

It was a pulsating, physical battle that used all of Riner’s strength before clinching victory with a stunning throw for a waza-ari.

The victory will give Riner another huge boost as he prepares to reclaim the Olympic title at next year’s Games in Paris.

Tasoev had hoped to become the second individual neutral athlete to strike gold after Arman Adamian’s success in the men’s under-100kg category but had to settle for silver after coming up short against Riner.

Brazil’s Rafael Silva sealed a place on the podium after beating Tajikistan’s top seed Temur Rakhimov in the bronze-medal bout.

Uzbekistan’s Alisher Yusopov also bagged bronze after forcing Japan’s Kokoro Kageura to tap out following a brilliant counter attack.

Japan’s Akira Sone, right, defeated Julia Tolofua, left, of France to win women's over-78kg gold ©Getty Images

France could have finished the day with golds but the towering Julia Tolofua was defeated by Japan’s Akira Sone in the women’s over-78kg final.

The Japanese reigning Olympic champion captured her second world title with a dogged display to take down the French giant.

Despite the height difference, Sone got the better of Tolofua by standing firm and outlasting her opponent in golden score.

Sone put in a series of attacks deep into golden score before Tolofua received a third shido to lose the 11-minute marathon.

Brazil finished the day with two medals as Beatriz Souza also secured bronze along with Silva after beating South Korea’s Kim Hay-un.

Israel also increased their medal count as Raz Hershko bagged the other bronze after seeing off China’s Xu Shiyan.

Competition is due to conclude tomorrow with the mixed teams event in Doha.