European Olympic Committees (EOC) President Spyros Capralos, closing the 43rd EOC Seminar in Paris, highlighted a passionate vote of thanks by Ukraine’s delegate to other National Olympic Committee attendees over their continuing support for her country following the Russian invasion.

"There was no better way to finish this Seminar than hearing the words from our Ukrainian friends," Capralos said.

"They remind us that we need solidarity, we need to work for peace, and I hope that we will all continue working together and providing our help as we have done up to now for Ukraine."

A few minutes earlier, her voice breaking with emotion, the Ukraine delegate Nelia Demianets had said: "I would like to take the opportunity of this platform to thank all of you on behalf of the athletes of Ukraine, on behalf of their Olympic and sport community, and the Ukrainian people, for all your support.

“With the support of all your counties you have provided for our athletes and our sport.

“We appreciate it highly.

The National Olympic Committee of Ukraine used the 43rd EOC Seminar in Paris to praise the support shown for their following Russia's invasion in February 2022 ©EOC

"The solidarity of the European continent is a good example for others as to how there can be this solidarity.

"Only through being together, only through being consolidated, we can bring peace to our country and to our continent.

"So thank you very much.”

This followed an extended session on the worldwide refugee situation and, in the sporting realm, EOC’s preparation of what will be the first Refugee Team for the European Games in Kraków-Malopolska, due to start on June 21 and conclude on July 2, and which will be the first such team to attend a Continental Games.

