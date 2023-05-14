Commonwealth Games Association of Jersey (CGAJ) President Paul du Feu has stood down after serving for two terms and been replaced by Paul Huddlestone.

Morag Obarska, who served as CCAJ vice-president and general team manager, also announced her retirement at the Association’s Annual General Meeting in St Helier.

Du Feu had led the CGAJ at the last two Commonwealth Games at the Gold Coast 2018 and Birmingham 2022, respectively.

He was a key figure establishing a performance pathway ahead of both events, helping athletes who aspire to represent Jersey through the qualification and selection process.

Jersey sent 33 athletes in eight sports to Gold Coast 2018 and 27 to Birmingham 2022, competing in the same number of sports.

"Paul is a legend in the local sporting world, he’s tough on all our sports, their athletes and the team around him," Huddlestone said.

"He knows just how hard it is to be successful at the Games.

"He has long been passionate about the development of elite sport in the island, and we hope that our performance pathway for athletes aspiring for Commonwealth Games selection, which he set up and managed for the last two Games cycles, will continue to evolve, and become his lasting legacy."

Paul du Feu, left, and Morag Obarska, right, have stood down as President and vice-president at the Commonwealth Games Association of Jersey ©CGAJ

Obarska had also served as vice-president of the CGAJ and as general team manager for the past two Commonwealth Games.

"In a time where so many sports struggle to find volunteers to support their activities, Morag has been an inspiration in her selfless efforts to support both the senior and youth teams that we have sent to Games venues all over the world," said Huddlestone.

"There is so much for which we owe both Paul and Morag our thanks.

"We will miss both of them, but we have a strong team.

"We welcome Fintan Kennedy as our new vice-president and manager of the performance pathway and Beth Quinn taking up the reins as our new treasurer."

Huddlestone, a keen runner who has completed 35 marathons, has lived in Jersey for nearly 40 years.

His first involvement with CGAJ was as attaché for the 2002 Commonwealth Games in Manchester.

Since then, Huddlestone has served as CGAJ treasurer and secretary general.

The performance pathway established by Paul du Feu helped Jersey athletes qualify for last year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham ©CGAJ

Jersey, a self-governing dependency of the United Kingdom and the largest of the Channel Islands, has competed in every Commonwealth Games since making their debut at Cardiff in 1958.

Boxer Albert Turmel won Jersey’s first medal, a bronze in the men’s welterweight at Perth 1962.

Jersey has now won a total of four medals.

Their only gold medal came at Auckland in 1990 with Colin Mallett taking the open full bore rifle Queen's prize.

Jersey has not won a medal since.