Hosts Uzbekistan win three golds on first day of finals at IBA Men's World Boxing Championships

Asadkhuja Muydinkhujaev, Hasanboy Dusmatov and Bakhodir Jalolov helped Uzbekistan bag three gold medals as Sofiane Oumiha of France won his third world title at the International Boxing Association (IBA) Men's World Boxing Championships here.

The first gold for the hosts came courtesy of Muydinkhujaev, who defeated Dulat Bekbauov of Kazakhstan in the welterweight final.

Muydinkhujaev struck first and worked out a good combination to start round one.

He kept the momentum going with a shoulder roll, tricking Bekbauov, before launching the punches to win 5-0 in the first-round.

The second-round saw the home boxer start aggressively again, with Bekbauov trying his best to counter.

But Muydinkhujaev held on to win the second-round 4-1.

Bekbauov was reborn in the third-round, throwing some heavy blows to trouble Muydinkhujaev.

But towards the end, Muydinkhujaev hit back and won 3-2 to finish the bout 5-0 via unanimous decision.

The flyweight final between Dusmatov and two-time World Championships bronze medallist and fourth seed Billal Bennama of France ended quickly.

Dusmatov, who is a Rio 2016 gold medallist, began with a couple of punches to the face and below the belt.

Sofiane Oumiha of France won his third world title today ©IBA

But with one minute to go, he launched a wild one that threw Bennama on the floor and judges announced a knockout victory for Dusmatov.

The super-heavyweight bout saw Jalolov clinch his second world title, beating Fernando Arzola of Cuba.

It was another quick final despite the slow start from both boxers.

Jalolov worked out a good combination as Arzola ended up on the floor in round one, forcing the referee to stop the contest.

The lightweight final between Erislandy Álvarez of Cuba and French second seed Oumiha started horribly for the latter.

Some sensational punches from Álvarez bew the Frenchman away, as he lost 1-4.

But Oumiha switched on champion mode soon and did enough to take round two 3-2.

The deciding round was one-sided with the French boxer making crucial connections, winning it 5-0 and sealing a 4-1 victory.

Cuba got their gold medal as Yoenlis Hernández, left, got the better of Wanderley Pereira of Brazil in the middleweight final ©IBA

The first final of the day saw Georgian top seed and 2021 World Championships bronze medallist Sakhil Alakhverdovi go down to Asian champion and sixth seed Sanzhar Tashkenbay of Kazakhstan in the minimumweight class.

Both boxers started cautiously, with a peek-a-boo on display and very few blows exchanged.

However, the Kazakh boxer managed to connect some good combinations to start with a 5-0 win in the first-round.

Alakhverdovi started round two on a strong note with some quick punches, but Tashkenbay hit back.

Another combination towards the end secured round two for the Kazakh boxer.

Tashkenbay managed to throw more punches in round three as he won 5-0 via unanimous decision.

Cuba got their gold medal as Yoenlis Hernández got the better of Wanderley Pereira of Brazil in the middleweight final.

The two were brawlers with Pereira and Hernández throwing punches on every occasion possible.

The Cuban came out on top with some heavy blows to the face as he won round one 5-0.

Hernández was aggressive in the next two rounds as well, executing his combinations well to secure round two 4-1 before more of the same in the final round to win 5-0.