Organisers of the 2026 FIFA World Cup have pledged to "unite fans across the continent" in a special #WeAre26 launch event to reveal the "faces and places" of the 16 cities due host the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico,

They have promised a star studded show in Los Angeles, with special guest performances to be streamed by FIFA+ throughout the world to unveil the official brand for the tournament.

The event is set for 7:30pm local time on Wednesday May 17 with similar events planned for the other host cities.

"The official brand introduces fans to the tournament’s new emblem, typeface and striking colour palette, three exciting elements that will bring this tournament to life in the coming months and years," FIFA chief business officer Romy Gai said.

"It also goes beyond that, as we open countless opportunities to local communities and our partners to integrate their own story."

In what FIFA claims is an "unprecedented initiative to integrate local fans and cultures across Canada, Mexico and the United States," each host city will also reveal its own "bespoke" brand, developed by FIFA.

"A local football fan, a global superstar or a famous location, the brand will spotlight distinctive aspects and highlight the inclusive and diverse aspect of the first FIFA World Cup featuring 48 teams," Gai added.

The 2026 tournament will be the second to be held in the United States after 1994, when 24 teams took part.

Co-hosts Mexico staged the World Cup in 1970, when the finals had only 16 nations in a competition lasting three weeks.

They also hosted the 1986 tournament, the year Canada made their first appearance at the finals.

The 2026 competition is scheduled to feature 104 matches, including a round robin stage with groups of four teams each followed by knockout rounds.

This follows a U-turn from FIFA in March, after what they described as "a thorough review that considered sporting integrity, player welfare, team travel, commercial and sporting attractiveness."

The finals are scheduled to begin on May 31 in 2026.