International Judo Federation (IJF) President Marius Vizer has lavished praise on Doha’s capabilities of staging an Olympic Games "soon" as the Qatari capital plays host to the World Judo Championships for the first time.

Vizer used his speech at the Opening Ceremony of the IJF’s flagship tournament to hail the country’s Government for holding many major sporting events.

Qatar is welcoming more than 650 athletes from 99 countries to compete at the World Judo Championships here.

It is the latest big event the Middle East nation has held having notably hosted last year’s FIFA World Cup.

The Asian Games are due to be held in Qatar in 2030 and Vizer believes an Olympics could be on the horizon as well with the nation mulling over a potential 2036 bid.

"Welcome to the country of sport, country of culture, new technology and innovation and a modern society, the country of the biggest organisers of sport events in the world today," said Virus in his speech.

"By investing in sport, you invest in a better future of the world in education, unity, friendship and non-discrimination.

"I want to express our thanks to the Government of Qatar for supporting so many international sporting events and for supporting our World Championships in judo and judo promotion around the world.

"I wish you to be the best organiser of the Olympic Games in the future as the Olympic Games have to come to Doha soon."

صور 📸 : سعادة الشيخ جوعان بن حمد آل ثاني رئيس اللجنة الأولمبية القطرية، ورئيس اللجنة المنظمة لبطولة العالم للجودو- الدوحة 2023 يعلن عن افتتاح البطولة بحضور أصحاب السمو والسعادة من الأسرة الرياضية و الأولمبية ورؤساء اتحادات الجودو

🌎🥋🇶🇦

H.E Sheikh Joaan Bin Hamad Al-Thani,… pic.twitter.com/P2dQQGpuID — Team Qatar 🇶🇦 (@qatar_olympic) May 8, 2023

Qatar Olympic Committee President Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani sat next to Vizer at the Opening Ceremony as he declared the World Championships officially open.

Khalid Hamad Al-Atiya, head of the Qatar Taekwondo, Judo and Karate Federation, also underlined the country’s ambitions to host the "biggest sporting events in the world".

"We are honoured to be the host of the first World Judo Championships in Doha," said Al-Atiya.

"We have accomplished a new milestone in consolidating Qatar’s standing as a successful host nation.

"We would like to express our gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of the State of Qatar, for his visionary leadership and guidance which have resulted in unprecedented growth and development in shaping Qatar’s current sports scene and infrastructure and making it a hub for sport facilities."

Two Belarusian and 17 Russian judoka are competing at the World Championships after the IJF allowed them to return as individual neutral athletes.

The decision, which follows the International Olympic Committee’s recommendations, led Ukraine to boycott the event.

Sabina Giliazova, right, is one of 17 Russian judoka competing as individual neutral athletes at the World Judo Championships, with IJF President Marisu Vizer stressed the needed to be "united" and "inspire the leader of the world today how to bring peace" ©Getty Images

Vizer insisted that sport was the "last and most important bridge for the international society in the crisis period".

"Today, we are living in a difficult moment, a special confrontation that affects the world order," said Vizer.

"We have to keep the sport safe as sport has no place for war, politics and discrimination.

"We have to be united to be a model for the next generation and to inspire the leaders of the world today how to bring peace and how to bring stability back in the world.

"Thank you very much for all of you supporting the World Championships.

"I wish all peace and prosperity for you and your families."