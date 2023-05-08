Contractor who wins tender for new Milan Cortina 2026 sliding centre to get bonus if finish early

The company which is successful in tendering for the construction of a new track for the bobsleigh, skeleton and luge track competition in Cortina d'Ampezzo for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games will work under an "acceleration bonus", Italian organisers have announced.

The official tendering process is due start on June 5.

There will be a maximum of 28 months allowed for construction, with a completion date for the new track being fixed for November 2025.

Milan Cortina 2026 has announced that "the contractor will be awarded an acceleration bonus for each day in advance of the contractual term determined on the basis of the same criteria established for the calculation of the penalty".

The information about the “acceleration bonus” has come as part of a “pre-information” notice issued by the infrastructure development section of the Milan Cortina 2026 Organising Committee.

The contractor that wins the tender to build the new Milan Cortina 2026 sliding centre will operate with an "accelerator bonus" ©SIMICO

The old runway will be dismantled and the area reclaimed before the new construction site opens.

The various types of intervention have already been listed - from the construction of the route to the connected works, from the refrigeration plant to the construction of buildings serving users, up to environmental monitoring and mitigation of the impact on the landscape.

The original track was built in 1928 and was used for the 1956 Winter Olympics as well as being a film set for the 1981 James Bond film For Your Eyes Only, starring Roger Moore.

It has been closed since 2008 and is currently in a state of decay.