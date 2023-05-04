German Boxing Association (DBV) has claimed that boxers Youssef Lazar and Devrim Gökduman and trainer Pascal Stern is part of a private "travel group" and does not represent the National Federation.

According to Sportschau, the DBV has sent a letter to the International Boxing Association (IBA) asking the world governing body to change their status to "neutral" at the ongoing Men's World Boxing Championships here.

DBV says they travelled to Tashkent without the knowledge of the National Federation.

"We therefore ask you to change your participation to a neutral status immediately," the letter said, according to Sportschau.

"We value the fact that the athletes and the coach are a travel group of private individuals with German passports who in no way represent Germany or our association," said Michael Müller, sports director of the DBV, as quoted by Sportschau.

"I don't know whether the IBA will change that according to our wishes. We can't force them."

The IBA has aided athletes from boycotting National Federations at the Men's World Boxing Championships here through the Financial Support Programme (FSP).

Apart from Lazrar and Gökduman, Oliwier Szot of Poland and Swedes Adam Belalia and Adel Belalia are the other boxers from boycotting nations in the Uzbek capital.

Lazrar and Szot have already exited the tournament, while Gökduman has progressed to the round of 16 in the light welterweight category.

DBV President Jens Hadler has claimed that it did not register any athlete for the World Championships because there was not enough time between the event and the Kraków-Małopolska 2023 European Games, a continental qualifier for Paris 2024 ©DVB

Adam and Adel Belalia are yet to take to the ring.

At the Women's World Boxing Championships in New Delhi in March, Megan de Cler of The Netherlands was given assistance and fought under a neutral banner.

insidethegames has contacted DVB.

Meanwhile, an IBA official has confirmed the development, and said: "We will examine the situation soon."

DBV President Jens Hadler has also claimed that it did not register any athlete for the World Championships in the Uzbek capital because there was not enough time between the event and the Kraków-Małopolska 2023 European Games, a continental qualifier for Paris 2024.

"Yes, and that certainly wasn't easy for us," Hadler said in an interview that is published on the National Federation's website.

"But for us, the Olympic qualification is the decisive event in 2023.

"Our head coach Eddy Bolger and his team have a planned, well thought-out, sports-scientific methodology for direct competition preparation.

"So it just doesn't fit to lead an athlete, who was just in a World Championship tournament, to the next performance peak so quickly.

"That's why we decided that in consultation with the athletes."