Manama in Bahrain is set to stage this year's International Paralympic Committee (IPC) General Assembly from September 27 to 29.

The event is due to be staged by the Bahrain Paralympic Committee in the capital city.

The last time it was held was remotely in December 2021 when new members on the Board of Directors were elected.

No elections will take place in Manama, with the next ones due to occur in 2025.

Bahrain was selected as host following a "competitive bid process, for which the IPC received strong submissions from all over the world."

"The response to our invitation for bids was impressive and is an outstanding example of our membership's active involvement and participation in promoting the Paralympic Movement," said IPC chief executive Mike Peters.

IPC chief executive Mike Peters claims the body had an "impressive" response to its call for host cities ©IPC

"Congratulations to NPC Bahrain for their winning bid, we have no doubt they will provide a warm welcome and an exceptionally well organised event for our members from all around the world.

"With Paris 2024 on the horizon, this General Assembly offers a fantastic opportunity to engage with our members on topics that matter most to them ahead of the next Paralympic Games.

"I am pleased that a change we introduced to our members last year will be in full effect for Manama, which is to allow members to bring a third delegate to attend our General Assembly if that person is an active Paralympic athlete.

"Increasing athlete participation in these types of events where important decisions are being made and supporting their development as leaders in the Paralympic Movement represent important components of our current strategic plan."

Only IPC members that the governing body considers to be "in good standing" have the right to participate with full representation and voting rights at the Assembly.

More than 300 people from the IPC's 209-strong membership are expected to attend.