Lionel Scaloni, who guided Argentina to victory in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, will share his thoughts on the tournament at a FIFA Coaches Forum in Doha from May 8 to 9.

The forum, headed by FIFA’s chief of global football development, former Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger, will analyse the technical insights of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Head coaches and technical directors of the 32 participating member associations are invited.

The aim of the forum is to exchange technical insights, views and knowledge of Qatar 2022 while also providing a platform to engage in discussions around world football’s flagship event.

"Qatar 2022 was an exceptional tournament on the pitch from both the technical and tactical points of view," said Wenger.

"This post-FIFA World Cup 2022 Forum will allow us to perform a collaborative review of the competition by sharing the findings of FIFA’s technical analysis.

"We want to combine this with input from the coaches of the participating member associations as a sounding board for the future of the game.

"We will also share and exchange key insights into refereeing and competition aspects."

Arsène Wenger, FIFA's chief of global football development, will lead a coaches forum in Doha from May 8 to 9 analysing the Qatar 2022 World Cup finals ©FIFA

Scaloni will be interviewed on stage to share his thoughts on, and evaluation of, the tournament with all the coaches and technical directors.

"I am excited to go, because this is an excellent opportunity to share technical feedback with each other from a coach’s point of view," Scaloni said.

"Many of us have identified key football topics during the tournament.

"Sharing these insights and knowledge will help us all moving forward.

"I am looking forward to hearing the input of all my colleagues and the FIFA Technical Study Group.

"Each coach has their own unique perspective."

The forum will also feature a session in which the FIFA Technical Study Group will present its technical and tactical assessment of the World Cup, including key statistics and data.

Wenger said: "By organising this forum and providing key content via the FIFA Training Centre, we ensure a sound knowledge transfer, which is very much in line with FIFA’s objective of making the most out of the World Cup in educational terms for the benefit of technicians in our member associations."