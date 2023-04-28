FIFA President Gianni Infantino has highlighted the 1966 World Cup final as the greatest moment in the history of Wembley Stadium in a special video message as it celebrates the 100th anniversary of its first match.

The Stadium had been built in 300 days as the centrepiece for an exhibition celebrating the British Empire to be staged at Wembley Park in 1924.

The first event held was the 1923 Football Association Challenge Cup final on April 28, when a crowd of over 200,000 is thought to have witnessed Bolton Wanderers beat West Ham United 2-0.

"Wembley has a unique place in football history," Infantino said in a special video message.

"Since it first opened in 1923, it has hosted an incalculable number of world class sporting events and witnessed so many iconic sporting moments that it is impossible to list them all."

The original Stadium subsequently became a regular venue for international football and hosted the 1948 Olympic football tournament.

In 1953, a FIFA select team played England in a match to mark the 90th year of the FA. It ended in a 4-4 draw.

In 1963, a star studded FIFA World team returned to face England in a match to celebrate the FA’s Centenary.

England won 2-1.

In 1966 Wembley hosted group matches and three knockout matches, including the final of the FIFA World Cup.

The tournament was opened by Queen Elizabeth II.

"Of course at FIFA, we will never forget the most famous moment of all, the final match of the FIFA World Cup in 1966 and a victory for England that is forever engrained in football history," Infantino said.

England defeated West Germany 4-2 after extra time and Sir Geoff Hurst became the first to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final.

By a strange coincidence, Wembley’s 100th birthday coincides with the 24th anniversary of the passing of Sir Alf Ramsey, England’s manager that day.

Sir Alf had played his own last match for England at the Stadium in 1953, when England lost 6-3 to Hungary, their first home defeat by continental opposition.

"Over the last 100 years there has been so much more, and I am sure that over that over the next 100 years, this list will continue to expand even further and I hope I will be there with you for many of such moments," Infantino said.

The old Stadium was demolished in the new millennium and a more modern structure opened on the same site in 2007.

It hosted the men’s and women’s football finals at the London 2012 Olympics and has also been the setting for men's and women's European Championship finals.

In 2022 it was chosen for the men’s Finalissima when Argentina including Lionel Messi beat Italy 3-0.

The women’s FInalissima earlier this month saw England beat Brazil on penalties.

The majority of the greatest players in the world have appeared at Wembley but two notable absentees were Michel Platini of France and the late Pelé.

It remained a source of regret for both.

