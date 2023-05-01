Double Paralympic champion Carlos Serrano was among the star performers at the Para Swimming World Series in Singapore.

The Colombian landed four gold medals in a stunning showing at the OCBC Aquatic Centre where compatriot Sara Vargas Blanco completed a golden hat-trick.

Vargas Blanco’s first gold came in the women’s 100m freestyle S1-14 final, triumphing in a time of 1min 12.66sec.

She defeated the Japanese challenge of Aira Kinoshita and Ayano Tsujiuchi who claimed silver and bronze respectively.

Colombia emerged victorious again when Serrano clinched men’s 100m freestyle S1-14 gold in 1:01.55.

Uzbekistan’s Islam Aslanov sealed silver, with Nelson Crispin Corzo ensuring another medal for Colombia with bronze.

Malaysia’s Brenda Anellia Larry saw off Brazil’s Susana Schnarndorf to win the women’s 150m individual medley SM1-4 title.

Van Hiep of Vietnam clocked 3:43.34 to seal men’s 150m individual medley SM1-4 gold before Vargas Blanco picked up her second title with women’s 50m butterfly S2-7 success.

The Colombian touched the wall first in 37.13, beating Japan’s An Nishida who had to settle with silver, while Angel Mae Otom of the Philippines claimed bronze.

🏊🏻🏊🏼‍♀️ 200m medley 🏊🏻🏊🏼‍♀️



Women's:



🥇 Aira Kinoshita (SM14) 🇯🇵

🥈 Yui Lam Chan (SM14) 🇨🇳

🥉 Nattharinee Khajhonmatha (SM14) 🇹🇭



Men's:



🥇 Carlos Zarate (SM7) 🇨🇴

🥈 Naohide Yamaguchi (SM14) 🇯🇵

🥉 Nelson Corzo (SM6) 🇨🇴



🥇 Carlos Zarate (SM7) 🇨🇴

🥈 Naohide Yamaguchi (SM14) 🇯🇵

🥉 Nelson Corzo (SM6) 🇨🇴

Serrano also delivered men’s 50m butterfly S2-7 gold after finishing in 29.70.

Toh Wei Soong of Singapore secured silver, with Crispin Corzo adding another bronze to his collection.

Yip Pin Xiu of Singapore clocked a world record time of 4:41.46 to capture the women’s 200m freestyle S1-5 and S14 title.

The six-time Paralympic champion was followed by Thailand’s Nattharinne Khajhonmatha and Hong Kong’s Chan Yui Lam.

There was success for Hong Kong in the men’s 200m freestyle S1-5 and S14 final as Tang Wai Lok sealed victory in 1:57.76.

He topped a Hong Kong one-two-three, with Cheung Tsun Lok taking silver and Wong Hong Yin earning bronze.

There were three mixed 4x100m medley relay finals, with Japan winning the 49 points and 34 points races and the S14 title.

The second day saw New Zealand’s Gabriella Smith overcome Vargas Blanco to win women’s 400m freestyle S6-14 gold in 4:58.18.

The bronze medal went to another New Zealander in Lili-Fox Mason.

Japan’s Uchu Tomita was crowned men’s 400m freestyle S6-14 champion after hitting the wall in 4:39.82.

Kotaro Ogiwara joined his fellow countryman on the podium after bagging bronze, while silver went to Chinese Taipei’s Shih Min-Hsuan.

Six-time Paralympic champion Yip Pin Xiu delivered home success in Singapore ©Getty Images

Otom delivered women’s 50m backstroke S1-5 gold for the Philippines in 42.00 as Yip claimed silver and Greece’s Alexandra Stamatopoulou picked up bronze.

New Zealand’s Cameron Leslie won the men’s 50m backstroke S1-5 crown in 42.86, beating Japanese duo Eigo Tanaka and Kaede Tanaka who completed the podium.

The women’s 100m breaststroke SB4-9 and SB11-14 title was won by Japan’s Mikka Serizawa in 1:18.38.

It was a Japanese one-two, with Kinoshita taking silver and Hong Kong’s Ng Cheuk Yan sealing bronze.

Serrano completed his golden hat-trick when he triumphed in the men’s 100m breaststroke SB4-9 and SB11-14.

Naohide Yamaguchi of Japan came second and Crispin Corzo finished third.

Spain’s Teresa Perales was the winner of the women’s 50m breaststroke SB1-3 final, beating China’s Peng Qiuping and Greek Stamatopoulou.

Japan bagged another gold when Takayuki Suzuki beat van Hiep to the men’s 50m breaststroke SB1-3 title with 50.69.

There was also further relay glory for Japan, winning the mixed 4x100m freestyle relay in 34 points and S14.

China’s Wang Xinyi started the third and final day in Singapore with victory in the women’s 100m backstroke S1-12 and S6-14 final.

🏊🏼‍♀️🏊🏻 50m breaststroke 🏊🏼‍♀️🏊🏻



Women's:



🥇 Teresa Perales (SB2) 🇪🇸

🥈 Qiuping Peng (SB3) 🇨🇳

🥉 Alexandra Stamatopoulou (SB3) 🇬🇷



Men's:



🥇 Takayuki Suzuki (SB3) 🇯🇵

🥈 Van Hiep Ha (SB3) 🇻🇳



📺 Watch live: https://t.co/Vv9mZ5ohdV

📊 Live results: https://t.co/ckU95jjRQD#Paralympic pic.twitter.com/thT8nYAyH9 — #ParaSwimming (@Para_swimming) April 30, 2023

She clocked 1:17.68 for gold as Kinoshita claimed silver and Vargas Blanco picked up bronze.

Kubota increased Japan’s gold-medal tally when he earned the men’s 100m backstroke S1-2 and S6-14 title in 1:07.27.

Hui Ka Chun of Hong Kong and Malaysia’s Muhammad Imann Aim Muhammad Redzuan sealed silver and bronze respectively.

Vargas Blanco wrapped up her hat-trick when she came out on top in the women’s 50m freestyle S1-3 final in 33.77.

She defeated fellow Colombian Maria Paula Barrera Zapata who achieved silver, while Tsujiuchi came third.

Aslanov clocked 23.57 to seal men’s 50m freestyle S1-3 gold for Uzbekistan as Leslie collected silver and Crispin Corzo captured bronze again.

The women’s 200m individual medley crown was captured by Kinoshita after posting a time of 2:27.79.

Silver went to Hong Kong’s Chan Yui Lam, while Khajhonmatha gained bronze.

Serrano made it four golds when he won the men’s 200m individual medley SM5-14 final in 2:31.69.

Yamaguchi came second and Crispin Corzo finished third.

Chan was the winner of the women’s 100m butterfly S8-14 final, touching the wall first in 1:04.04.

Indonesia’s Syuci Indriani finished second and Hong Kong’s Cheung Ho Ying came third.

Anku Matsuda topped a Japanese one-two in the men’s 100m butterfly S8-14 final in 57.97, beating Shunya Murakami.

Wong Hon Yin of Hong Kong rounded off the podium with bronze.

The final two races were won by Japan, who were victorious in the mixed 4x50 medley relay gold in 20 points and mixed 4x100m freestyle relay in 49 points.