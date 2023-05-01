Protesters against the reforms to pensions forced through by President Emmanuel Macron’s Government blockaded the entrance to the Paris 2024 Aquatics Centre construction site.

The demonstration was set up by those opposing the changes, including the General Confederation of Labour, as reported by Le Figaro.

"No withdrawal, no Olympics", the trade unionists proclaimed as they gathered around a large fire lit in front of the entrance to the vast construction site on Friday (April 28).

The laws enacted last month - to widespread protests - extended the age at which pensions can be claimed from 62 to 64, a measure Macron believes is necessary to prevent the growing number of older people becoming an impossible tax burden for the next generation.

Concerted efforts were made last month by the Government, many major unions and Paris 2024 organisers to address the possible impact of protests upon the Games.

Laurent Berger, head of France's largest trade union, has said he is opposed to any protests against the recent pension reforms impacting Paris 2024 - but not all French unions agree with him ©Getty Images

French Sports Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra insisted that Paris 2024 is "in no way the Government Games," adding: "When we talk about these Games, they are the Games of the French.

"These initiatives calling for disruption of the proper organisation of the Games to make a claim against an actor of the Games, and on a theme disconnected from the Games, are on the wrong target."

Laurent Berger, secretary general of the influential French Democratic Confederation of Labour (CFDT), said he was opposed to disruptive action involving Paris 2024.

Asked about his view on these plans Berger - whose union's membership of 850,000 makes it the largest in France - declared he was opposed to "this type of threat" and to "this type of action during the Olympics", adding: "The Olympics must be a party, it must be a magical moment for those who love sport."

Patricia Drevon, the confederal secretary of Force Ouvrière, concurred with Berger’s position, saying: "It is not an action of the inter-union.

"We do not encourage it."