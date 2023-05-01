Paralympic medallist jailed for role in conspiracy to supply drugs worth thousands

British Paralympic medallist Anthony Griffin has been jailed for 22 months for his role as a driver in a conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

The 62-year-old world record holder won a total of 38 medals in his career in various events including powerlifting and competed in the Arnhem 1980 and New York City 1984 Paralympic Games.

He has been convicted alongside a man and woman after they were found with drugs worth between £3,000 ($3,750/€3,400) and £6,000 ($7,500/€6,800).

A court heard they were attempting to supply heroin and crack cocaine in Barrow in Cumbria.

Griffin, who was born with cerebral palsy, carried the Olympic Torch in the build-up to London 2012, performed in the Opening Ceremony and received a British Empire Medal in 2019 for services to sport, charity and the community in his home town of Bolton.

Along with co-defendants Tracie Barnes and Sean Burton, Griffin was stopped in a BMW in Cumbria, England on July 25 last year.

The court heard how a police officer saw Burton acting suspiciously before getting into the car which was subsequently stopped near Witherslack.

Tony Griffin competed at both the Arnhem 1980 and New York City 1984 Paralympic Games, and won 38 international medals in his career ©Tony Griffin

Authorities searched the vehicle and the trio, finding £1,500 ($1,850/€1,700) in cash, 49 wraps of heroin and a single one of crack cocaine.

A single wrap of unspecified brown powder, a quantity of cannabis, and a knife were also recovered.

Police also found two mobile phones from Burton, with one used predominantly to advertise the sale of the substances.

Messages on Barnes' phone showed communication between the three arranging the trip, for which Griffin would be paid £100 ($125/€110) as driver.

It also showed he was purchasing crack cocaine for Barnes and allowing Burton to stay at his home address.

Burton, a 19-year-old of Wolverhampton, admitted possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine and also admitted possession of the knife.

He was sentenced to two years in prison while 42-year-old Barnes admitted conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine and was sentenced to 25 months.





After his athletic career, Griffin promoted sport within schools and his picture featured on the Spirit of Sport sculpture in Bolton.

He was awarded an honorary Doctorate of Science in 2015 by the University of Bolton for his achievements after being nominated by Horwich's Cllr Richard Sylvester.

"Tony is affectionately known as The Golden Griffin because of all the medals he won in his career representing the UK," said Sylvester.

"He is a humble person and a true Boltonian and a real ambassador for our town. I am proud to call him a friend.

"He is a Bolton Sports Ambassador and continues to promote the ideals of the Paralympic and Olympic philosophy to school children around the country.

"He is a great credit to the town and I am pleased that his achievements continue to be recognised."