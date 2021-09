Two-time Paralympic gold medallist James Brown has been jailed for a year after he superglued his hand to the roof of an aircraft during an Extinction Rebellion protest.

The 56-year-old, who is visually impaired, climbed onto a British Airways plane in October 2019 as part of the environmental group's takeover of London City Airport.

He then glued his right hand to the Amsterdam-bound plane and wedged his phone in the door so it wouldn’t close.

Prosecutors claim he cost the airline £40,000 ($54,700/€46,700).

Tim Maloney QC, representing Brown at his sentencing hearing, said: "He has expressed an intention not to become involved in unlawful protest again."

Maloney said Brown had "overcome the barriers to live a successful and inspiring life", competing at five Paralympic Games.

Brown, who represented himself at his trial in July, denied one count of causing a public nuisance, claiming he had "to do something spectacular" to draw attention to the climate crisis.

Extinction Rebellion occupied London City Airport on the day of James Brown's protest ©Getty Images

He was found guilty after a jury deliberated for less than an hour.

Brown is expected to spend at least six months in prison.

"The right to protest does not entitle you to cause major widespread disruption to a major airport... simply because you think it is the right thing to do," said Judge Gregory Perrins, per the BBC.

"This is a case in which you acted together with at least 10 other activists to plan and execute a major act of disruption.

"You intended to cause the maximum amount of disruption possible at the airport, if not shut it down completely."

The Portaferry-born athlete won two gold medals, in the B3 800 metres and 1500m, representing Britain at the 1984 Games shared between New York City and Stoke Mandeville.

Brown then claimed a bronze medal at London 2012 in the road time trial B event while representing Ireland with sighted pilot Damien Shaw.