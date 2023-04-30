Britain's Adam Yates won the Tour de Romandie in Switzerland, successfully defending his lead through to the finish in Geneva, where Colombia's Fernando Gaviria took the final stage.

The UAE Team Emirates rider took control of the general classification with victory in yesterday's 161.1-kilometre fourth stage which went through the Swiss Alps with more than 4,300 metres of climbing from Sion to Thyon, building a 19sec advantage over the United States' Matteo Jorgenson of Movistar Team.

The final stage covered 170.8km from Vufflens-la-Ville to Geneva around Lake Geneva.

Yates was untroubled as he placed 25th in a bunch sprint, with Jorgenson ranking 20th and overall third-placed Damiano Caruso of Italy and Team Bahrain Victorious finishing 18th.

The Briton concluded the Tour de Romandie in 17 hour 12min 42sec, finishing 19sec clear of Jorgenson and 27sec ahead of Caruso.

Yates praised his team-mates after the race.

"They controlled the race perfectly today so it’s thanks to them the we won this race," he said.

"It’s been the perfect week for us with two stage wins and the overall so we can’t ask for much more.

"We try and win every race we do, so for us in the team it’s fantastic.

"Now time to rest and build up to the next build goals."

Colombia's Fernando Gaviria, centre, won the final stage of the Tour de Romandie in a bunch sprint ©Getty Images

The Tour de Romandie was Yates' first win of the year on the men's International Cycling Union (UCI) World Tour.

His next major race is expected to be the Tour de France in July, where he is likely to assist team-mate Tadej Pogačar of Slovenia's attempt to win a third yellow jersey.

Movistar's Gaviria edged out Nikias Arndt of Germany and Team Bahrain Victorious to win the final stage in 3:58:01, with Britain's and Ineos Grenadiers' Ethan Hayter completing the podium.

Hayter won the 162.7km second stage from Morteau to La Chaux-de-Fonds earlier in the Tour de Romandie, and also topped the points classification.

His compatriot Ethan Vernon of Soudal-Quick-Step won the first stage covering 170.9km from Crissier to Vallée de Joux, and UAE Team Emirates' Juan Ayuso of Spain was victorious in the 18.75km individual time trial third stage starting and finishing in Châtel-Saint-Denis.

Josef Černý of the Czech Republic and Soudal-Quick-Step won the 6.82km prologue in Le Bouveret.

Julien Bernard of France and Trek-Segafredo topped the mountains classification, Jorgenson was the best young rider and UAE Team Emirates led the team classification.

The one-day Eschborn-Frankfurt in Germany is due to be held tomorrow on the UCI World Tour, before the first Grand Tour of the year in the Giro d'Italia is scheduled for Saturday (May 6) to May 28.