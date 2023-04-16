Vollering improves on two second places to win Amstel Gold Race

After two consecutive seasons of finishing second, Demi Vollering was finally able to win the women's Amstel Gold Race.

The SD Worx star broke away in the final kilometre of the one-day cycling race to claim victory on home soil in the Netherlands, at the International Cycling Union World Tour race.

Compatriot and world champion Annemiek van Vleuten led for the majority of the race, before being caught by Vollering and fading to finish outside of the top 10.

Dutch riders Lucinda Brand of Trek-Segafredo and Sabrina Stultiens of Liv Racing TeqFind held a one minute lead over the field with 50 kilometres to go, eventually reaching a two-minute advantage before being caught.

Vollering completed the race in 4 hrs 6min 54sec to win her third event of the season after Strade Bianche and Dwars door Vlaandren.

Vollering made what proved to be the race-winning move with 1.7km left to storm to victory.

In second place was her teammate Lotte Kopecky of Belgium, who led a group of 11 riders at eight seconds behind the winner.

The podium was completed by Shirin Van Anrooij of the Netherlands and Trek-Segafredo.

Tadej Pogačar claimed his third title of the season ©Getty Images

In the men's event, Tadej Pogačar of Slovenia took first place for UAE Team Emirates as he finished in a time of 6:02:02.

This marks Pogačar's third win on the UCI World Tour this season, following victories in the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Nice.

He pulled away with about 18km left, opening up a 23 second gap, a margin that proved enough for victory.

Ireland's Ben Healy finished in second, 38 seconds behind, as the EF Education-EasyPost rider made the podium for the first time this season.

In third was Britain's Tom Pidcock, representing INEOS Grenadiers, who claimed a first podium since winning Strade Bianche in March.

Pidcock led home a group of three riders who finished at 2min 14sec behind the winner.

The next race on the International Cycling Union World Tour calendar, for men and women, is La Flèche Wallonne, a one-day race held in Belgium, scheduled to take place on Wednesday (April 19).