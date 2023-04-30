Dutch rider Demi Vollering will be aiming to continue her stunning form when she competes in the first La Vuelta Femenina.

Vollering heads to Spain after capturing the Ardennes Classics triple crown last week with victories in the Amstel Gold Race, La Flèche Wallonne Féminine and Liège–Bastogne–Liège Femmes.

The success has seen the 26-year-old Vollering become the new leader in the International Cycling Union Women’s World Tour.

It will be the first time riders will be tested over seven stages this season with teams able to add a seventh member to their rosters.

Vollering features in a strong SD Worx team that includes Marlen Reusser of Switzerland, New Zealand’s Niamh Fisher-Black, Elena Cecchini of Italy, Femke Markus of The Netherlands, Blanka Vas of Hungary and Marie Schreiber of Luxembourg.

"In such a multi-day race, it is mainly about who recovers the best," SD Worx sport director Anna van der Breggen said.

"I hope in the meantime that we can continue our form from the spring.

"With Demi Vollering, of course, we are then also aiming for the overall win."

Treka-Segafredo will be without Italian Elisa Longo Borghini who has been ruled out with a stomach issue but have named Britain’s Olympic silver medallist Lizzie Deignan.

The British cyclist made her comeback at the La Flèche Wallonne Féminine and Amstel Gold Race following the birth of her second child.

"I decided to include this event in my schedule pretty early," said Deignan.

"Following my experience with my first child, I knew I needed six or seven months to get back to decent racing fitness.

"La Vuelta Femenina fitted in a very perfect place on the calendar.

"It is going to be a really big challenge for me, and also a very nice race.

"The course has a couple of flatter days on which I can hopefully find my racing mindset again, and maybe add something to my teammates on the hilly days."

Lizzie Deignan of Britain will be aiming for success after returning to action following the birth of her second child ©Getty Images

Another Duthc rider, Olympic gold medallist and four-time world champion Annemiek van Vleuten, headlines Movistar’s team.

The 40-year-old won the Challenge by La Vuelta in 2021 and 2022 before the event became the La Vuelta Femenina featuring seven stages over 730.3 kilometres.

Competition is set to begin in Torrevieja tomorrow with a team time trial and end at the Lagos de Covadonga next Sunday (May 7).