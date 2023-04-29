Moscow 1980 200 metres breaststroke silver medallist Svetlana Varganova of Russia is among a group of three arrested in Goa, India, for being involved in a drug cartel.

The Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) Goa zone has seized multiple illegal drugs including LSD, cocaine and marijuana, in an operation that lasted two weeks, The Indian Express reports.

Varganova, who won Olympic silver representing the Soviet Union, also won gold over the same distance at the 1982 World Championships and added a bronze in the medley relay.

In 1979, she set a world record in the 200m breaststroke, 2min 31.09sec.

According to the NCB, 88 blots of LSD, 8.8g of cocaine, 242.5g charas, 1.440kg of marijuana, 16.49g of hash oil, 410g of hash cake, 2g of methamphetamine and MDMA were seized.

Money recovered was in three currencies - INR 4,88,000 (£4,747/$5,969/€5,365), $1,829 (£1,454/€1,643) and THB 1,729 ($50/£40/€45).

Svetlana Varganova also won 200m breaststroke gold at the 1982 World Championships ©Qweasdqwe/Wikipedia

The 39-year-old Varganova was peddling drugs to foreigners in Arambol and adjoining areas.

Varganova, who worked as a swimming coach in Leningrad after her sporting career, was intercepted on April 14.

An official said that a local named Aakash was also working with the cartel, that has a Russian leader.

The local was arrested on April 28 with 9 LSD blots, 30g of hashish,1 MDMA tablet and INR 28,000 ($342/£272/€307).

Another Russian national named Andre was also arrested around the Mandrem area with 20 LSD blots.

More drugs and fake documents was recovered from Andre’s house subsequently, where he was growing marijuana, according to the official.

According to the official, Andre was a former policeman and set up the cartel in Goa a long time ago, managing a network of street peddlers.