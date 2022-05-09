Russia is set to host the International Military Sports Council (CISM) Congress and General Assembly in 2023, despite the nation's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

The CISM said a Russian delegation had the opportunity to "present the 78th CISM General Assembly and Congress to be held in Moscow, Russia, in 2023", during this year's Congress in Lima.

The organisation - which says its vision is to enhance mutual respect, solidarity and promote peace - included the presentation as part its round-up from the 77th Congress in Peru’s capital city.

A presentation was also given by the Organising Committee of the third CISM World Cadet Games, which is scheduled to take place in the Russian city Saint Petersburg.

The event is scheduled to take place from August 5 to 12.

It is claimed more than 1,000 cadet athletes from 17 countries are expected to compete at the event.

Russia’s Artem Gromov, head of the International Military Sports Council (CISM) Sports Climbing Committee, claimed last month the organisation had opted against the approach taken by numerous other International Federations to exclude Russian and Belarusian athletes.

The International Olympic Committee had recommended organisation exclude athletes from both nations due to the war in Ukraine.

The CISM held its latest Congress in Peru's capital city Lima ©CISM

The CISM, which has 140 members, issued further updates on upcoming events including the 2023 World Summer Military Games.

Russian reports have suggested the ecent, in Colombian capital Bogotá, has been postponed from 2023 to 2027 over COVID-19 concerns.

Presentations were given by Lucerne prior to the CISM World Winter Games in 2025 and French officials for the CISM World Solidarity Games next year.

The CISM said the organisation’s elections were held during the General Assembly, with Frenchman Hervé Piccirillo’s term as President not being renewed by CISM member nations.

Dirk Schwede from Germany, vice-president for Europe, has been named Acting President.

Italy’s Roberto Recchia was named as the organisation’s secretary general, succeeding Guinean Dorah Mamby Koita.

Koita was appointed as a "CISM Ambassador" following two terms as secretary general.



