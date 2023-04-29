Ghana strikes deal with US company to construct basketball courts in country before African Games

The Ghana Basketball Association (GBBA) has announced a partnership with New York Square LLC, a private enterprise company created to develop collaborations in the field of sports and entertainment as a means of advancing socio-economic growth in Africa.

Later this spring the project will begin with the construction of 10 basketball courts in selected regions, with the first being in the northern regional capital of Tamale, providing a massive to the sport as Ghana prepares to host the African Games next year.

The courts will be manufactured by Connor Sport Court International, the market leader in that field.

In addition to each of these regional community courts, boreholes will be drilled to provide a fresh water supply for local communities.

"A basketball in a kid’s hands might not necessarily translate into success in the game, but it might alter the trajectory of this kid’s life onto paths hitherto unknown," Alex Kukula, vice-president of finance and administration for the GBBA and director of basketball operations for New York Square, said.

Dan Isaacs, the founder and chief executive of New York Square LLC, left, has been travelling to Ghana since 2013 and believes the country is full of untapped potential ©GOC

GBBA President Ato Van-Ess added: "Together we are focused on developing solutions that benefit Ghana by targeting the UN Sustainable Development Goals 3, 4, 5, 8 and 10."

Dan Isaacs, New York Square’s founder and chief executive, first began travelling to Ghana in 2013, and in 2017 he introduced Famous Famiglia, which he claims is New York’s favourite pizza, to the Ghanaian capital of Acca, where he lived for two years.

Now he has returned with a different company, and he said: "It is our mission to use sports to provide the structure, support, guidance and mentorship necessary for Africa’s youth to reach their full potential and achieve their dreams."

New York Square’s participation in the development of Ghana basketball will soon expand to include tennis, baseball and golf, with the same operating goals.

Basketball is one of 23 sports due to be on the programme for the African Games, which has been postponed from this year until March 2024 due to the economic crisis in Ghana.