Exclusive: Cricket South Africa chair reflects on sport’s growth in the continent as it pursues Olympic inclusion

Cricket South Africa chair Lawson Naidoo says he believes the sport has grown tremendously on the continent, as it targets a place on the Olympic programme.

South Africa this year hosted the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women’s T20 World Cup in February, won by Australia, with Naidoo saying the tournament helped to develop women’s cricket in the nation.

"Hosting the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup as well as the inaugural ICC Under-19 Women’s World Cup reinforced South Africa’s position as a mecca of global sporting events," Naidoo told insidethegames.

"Hosting these tournaments has shone a spotlight on South Africa and its developing women’s cricket space.

"Fans responded in large numbers to the Proteas reaching the Women’s T20 Final as testimony to the strides made to make women’s cricket in South Africa a formidable force."

Cricket is due to make its debut at the African Games in Accra, Ghana, now scheduled to take place from March 8 to 23.

The longer-term goal for the ICC is for cricket to feature at the Olympics, and the organisation is set to present its case for inclusion for Los Angeles 2028 at the International Olympic Committee Session in Mumbai, India, due to be held from October 15 to 17.

"This inclusion {cricket at the African Games} is in line with the ICC strategic priority to pursue Olympic inclusion in 2028 and 2032 with an ambition for permanent status as a core sport post 2032," said Naidoo.

South African cricketer Tazmin Brits says she believes cricket would benefit from exposure to a wider audience if it can secure a place at the Olympics ©Getty Images

"As Cricket South Africa we are pleased with the uptake of cricket in Africa and continue to collaborate with ICC Africa to support this growth."

South African cricketer Tazmin Brits, who was part of the squad that finished as runners-up to Australia at the T20 World Cup said she felt there were a lot of benefits for cricket if it could earn a place at the Olympics.

"I think cricket as a game would benefit a lot as it would be exposed to a wider global audience," said Brits.

"Women cricketers would have a bigger platform on which to perform.

"This could improve confidence and increase fans, which in turn could increase funding."

Naidoo added: "As a truly global game cricket needs to take its place at the pre-eminent sporting occasion, the Olympics.

"It will provide another great incentive to players and a boost to fans, showcasing our wonderful game to a wider audience.

"Cricket already has a huge fanbase, laying claim to being the second most watched global sport, after football. It will be a ‘win-win’ for cricket and the Olympics."