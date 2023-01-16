USOPC recognition for USA Cricket likely to boost bid for inclusion at Los Angeles 2028

USA Cricket has been recognised by the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) Board of Directors, in a move which could strengthen the sport's campaign for inclusion at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

"This is truly an exciting day and a celebratory moment for USA Cricket and we are really proud of the member status granted upon us by the USOPC," USA Cricket interim chairman Atul Rai said.

USOPC recognition had been listed in USA Cricket's Foundational Plan strategy document as an objective to be achieved by the end of 2022.

The sport is now part of the USOPC's Affiliate Organizations Council (AOC) which will enable the organisation to benefit from many USOPC resources, including performance grants and rewards.

The arrangement was processed through the regional offices of the International Cricket Council (ICC) in the Americas.

There is a big push to promote cricket in the United States as part of a bid to be included on the Olympic programme at Los Angeles 2028 ©Getty Images

"We would like to extend a special thanks to Fara Gorsi, Regional Manager at ICC Americas, for all the help in facilitating the application process to obtain the AOC member status," Rai added.

They will also have access to support with anti-doping programming, sports medicine, science and safe sport initiatives.

AOC members are also able to take advantage of help with training facilities, coaching education, health insurance, promotional opportunities, education and career services, outfitting and travel.

USA Cricket is a keen supporter of the ICC campaign to include cricket at the 2028 Olympics and is promoting its entry to future Pan-American Games.

The United States are already set to co-host the ICC men's T20 World Cup in 2024 with the West Indies.

Cricket is on the list of nine sports to be considered for inclusion at Los Angeles 2028 by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) during its Session, due to take place in Mumbai in September or October.

The USA Cricket Foundational Plan had targeted recognition for the sport by the USOPC and cricket's inclusion at LA28 ©USA Cricket

USA Cricket has also appointed three independent directors in a move it claims will "unite the American cricket community unravel cricket’s massive potential in the world’s most competitive sports market."

USA women’s selector Patricia Whittaker, a former West Indies international player, is set to serve a three-year term.

A two-year term is to be served by former Dublin City California Mayor David Haubert, who is currently a civic leader in Alameda County in California.

NBC Universal Media chief finance officer Pintoo Shah is to serve on the Board for one year.

"USA Cricket now has a leadership structure and a distinguished Board that we believe positions the organization well to foster growth of cricket in the U.S," Rai said.

USA Cricket hopes to become a full member of the ICC by 2030.