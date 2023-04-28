BWF moves French Open to March to act as Paris 2024 badminton test event after venue delays

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) has been forced to make changes to its tournament calendar to enable next year’s French Open to act as a test event for the Olympics due to delays in the construction of the new Porte de la Chapelle Arena.

This year’s French Open, scheduled to be held from October 24 to 29, had originally been earmarked to take place at the Olympic venue.

But those plans have been scrapped after building work on the arena fell behind schedule.

The BWF said the event would also now be held outside of Paris and at a yet-to-be-confirmed venue in the northwest city of Rennes to avoid clashing with the Rugby World Cup.

The French Open is traditionally staged in October but next year’s edition is set to be held seven months earlier.

After talking with the French Badminton Federation and Paris 2024 Organising Committee, BWF has agreed to move the French Open to March.

The construction of the new Porte de la Chapelle Arena has been hit by delays ©Paris 2024

Now scheduled to be staged from March 5 to 10, the BWF said the move would ensure "vital familiarisation time" for players and organisers at the Porte de la Chapelle Arena.

The venue is set to accommodate 6,700 spectators for badminton and Para badminton competitions and 7,000 when it stages rhythmic gymnastics and Para weightlifting at Paris 2024.

Work on the site in the in the Chapelle district in Paris 18th arrondissement began in 2021 and had been due to be completed in the summer of 2023 but this has reportedly been pushed back to the end of the year, with a view to opening in January 2024.

It is estimated that the delays have forced costs to rise by €140 million (£123 million/$152 million).

COVID-19, supply issues relayed to the war in Ukraine and inflation are among the factors which have been blamed for the work being held up.

The French Open in 2024 will take on extra significance as it will be the badminton test event for that year's Olympic Games ©Paris 2024

Other top badminton events slated for the start of 2024 have also been disrupted by the changes to the French Open.

The Orléans Masters - which is due to count towards qualification for Paris 2024 - has been pushed back a week and is now set to take place from March 12 to 17

The All England Open is poised to be held the same week in Birmingham, while the China Masters is scheduled to be staged from March 19 to 24 in Ruichang.