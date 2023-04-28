Details of Paris 2024 Torch Relay set to be revealed in June on Olympic Day

The detailed route of the Olympic Torch for Paris 2024 is set to be unveiled in June at the Sorbonne in Paris, the very place where the revival of the Olympic Games was agreed in 1894.

The announcement is set to be made on "Olympic Day" on June 23, a date which marks 129 years since the decision to renovate the Games was taken at the suggestion of Parisian nobleman Baron Pierre de Coubertin.

The Paris 2024 route is expected to take in communities in more than 60 departments across France and is also set to travel to Tahiti, the host centre for surfing at the Games.

Paris 2024 Torch Relay participants are to carry a Torch created by renowned French designer Mathieu Lehanneur.

The Relay will "offer a unique opportunity to shine spotlight on the regions of France, its heritage and savoir-faire,” Paris 2024 has said.

The Flame, lit according to tradition in Ancient Olympia, is set to arrive in Marseille on May 9 next year after a journey by sea, intended to emphasise the environmental values of Paris 2024.

It is due to be brought from Greece on board the tall ship "Belem", a three-masted barque from that started life as a cargo ship in 1896, transporting sugar from the West Indies, cocoa, and coffee from Brazil and French Guiana to Nantes,

The journey "will be reminiscent of a true Homeric epic, taking the flame from the home of the Ancient Games to the country of light," Paris 2024 added.

Marseille was a Greek settlement known as Massalia in ancient times and is oldest city in France.

It is to stage sailing and football during the 2024 Games.

The cauldron is set to be lit on July 26 next year following an Opening Ceremony on the River Seine, marking the third time that Paris has hosted the Games.

Paris held the 1900 and 1924 Olympics but both were before the Torch Relay had been introduced to Olympic ritual.

The Flame arrived on Concorde before it was taken to Albertville for the 1992 Winter Olympics but Paris 2024 organisers have opted for a more environmentally friendly approach ©Getty Images

The first sea voyage of the Olympic Flame was for the London Olympics of 1948.

It had been taken from Greece to Italy and then overland through Europe passing through France for the first time.

It left Calais on board HMS Bicester less than two days before the Games were to open at Wembley.

A sailing ship has also been used to transport the Flame before.

In 1960, the Amerigo Vespucci carried it from Greece to Italy before the Rome Olympics.

When it was brought to France for the Winter Olympics in 1968, it began its journey on French soil at Orly Airport in Paris.

The French capital was also the starting point for the Relay across France to the 1992 Games in Albertville after a flight on Concorde.

The Torch Relay for Beijing 2008 passed through Paris but was curtailed by protests against human rights abuses in China ©Getty Images

The Flame made symbolic visits to previous hosts Chamonix, Grenoble and Albertville as part of its journey to the 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin.

It had previously also been in Paris as part of the global Athens 2004 Relay, but the visit in 2008 for the Paris leg of the International Relay to Beijing was severely disrupted by protesters demonstrating against human rights abuses in the host nation China.

Organisers eventually curtailed the leg ahead of its scheduled finish.